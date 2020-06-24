Acer Swift 5 (2020) has been unveiled at the company's Next@Acer event with “next-gen” Intel Core processors that are paired with integrated graphics based on Intel's Xe architecture. The new notebook also retains the ultrathin and lightweight titles by offering even narrow bezels over what we have on the existing Swift 5. There is also an Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the top of the touchscreen display. In addition to the Swift 5 (2020), Acer has brought the ConceptD 3 and ConceptD 3 Ezel notebooks for creators.

Acer Swift 5 (2020), ConceptD 3, ConceptD 3 Ezel price, availability details

The Acer Swift 5 (2020) price begins at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 75,600). The notebook will be available for purchase in Mist Green and Safari Gold colour options in the US, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and China starting October. The Acer ConceptD 3 price also starts at $999.99, and the notebook will be available in the US and EMEA from October and in China from September. The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel price, on the other hand, starts at $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,13,100). The notebook will go on sale in the US and China in August, while its availability is set for the EMEA market in September.

Details about the global debut of the Acer Swift 5 (2020), ConceptD 3, and ConceptD 3 Ezel are yet to be revealed.

Acer Swift 5 (2020) specifications, features

The Acer Swift 5 (2020) features a 14-inch full-HD IPS display that supports multi-finger gestures and has 300 nits of brightness. The display panel also has 72 percent of NTSC colour gamut and is protected by the Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, there is a next-gen Intel Core processor that is one of the 11th generation models, along with Intel Xe architecture-based integrated graphics. Users can also go with the optional Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. The notebook also has 16GB of LPDDRAX RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD, along with three distinct cooling modes, namely silent, normal, and performance.

Acer has provided an all-metal chassis on the new Swift 5 that is made from magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum materials. Users can also opt for an antimicrobial solution on the touchpad and keyboard. Further, the notebook comes with a fingerprint reader that is backed by Windows Hello. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, Thunderbolt, and UBS 3.2 Gen 2 ports as well as dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0.

The Swift 5 (2020) packs a 56Wh battery that is touted to last for a day on a single charge. The battery is also promised to deliver four hours of usage in just 30 minutes of charging time. Besides, the notebook comes with 14.95mm of thickness and weighs less than a kilogram.

Acer ConceptD 3 specifications, features

The Acer ConceptD 3 comes in 14- and 15.6-inch full-HD Pantone-validated display options. It is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor, paired with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU. There is also a ConceptD 3 Pro model with an Nvidia Quadro T1000 GPU. Further, the notebook offers as much as 20 hours of battery life on a single charge and comes in a traditional clamshell form factor.

Acer ConceptD 3 comes in a traditional clamshell form factor

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel specifications, features

The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel, on the other side, comes as a convertible notebook that has amber-backlit keys and an all-metal chassis to provide a premium experience to creators. The notebook also has 14- and 15.6-inch full-HD Pantone-validated display options — similar to the ConceptD 3. However, the ConceptD 3 Ezel has support for touch inputs and 100 percent of the sRGB colour gamut. The notebook comes with 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H or Intel Core i7-10750H processor, coupled with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. There is also a ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro model with an Nvidia Quadro T1000 GPU.

Acer has provided its Active Stylus with the ConceptD 3 Ezel notebook that has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The notebook also includes six usage models, including a stand mode for drawing content and a display mode for presenting the existing drawings. There are also other modes, namely the adjustable float mode, traditional laptop mode, pad mode, and the share mode.

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel comes along with an Active Stylus

The ConceptD 3 Ezel has programmable keys and connectivity options that include a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 port. There is also an SD card 7.0 reader. The notebook is rated to deliver 18 hours of battery life and weighs 1.68 kilograms.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.