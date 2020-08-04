Acer Swift 3 thin and light laptop has been launched in India. It is a part of Intel's Project Athena programme that promises the laptop has passed rigorous testing and will offer consistent and satisfying PC experience. To enable this experience, Intel requires laptops to have an Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor, 8GB or more RAM, Wi-Fi 6, 16+ hours of video playback, among other requirements. The Acer Swift 3 laptop is powered by 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, has a claimed 17 hours of battery life, Wi-Fi 6, and a Thunderbolt 3 port. It also has slim bezels on the side and a backlit keyboard.

Acer Swift 3 price in India

The Acer Swift 3 SF313-52 is priced at Rs. 64,999 in India. It is now available via the company's official India website and will also go on sale through leading retail stores and Acer exclusive stores. The laptop is offered in a single Silver colour option.

Acer Swift 3 specifications

The Acer Swift 3 runs on a 64-bit version of Windows 10 Home. It features a 13.5-inch IPS display with 2,256x1,504 pixels resolution, 400 nits brightness, and 3:2 aspect ratio with narrow bezels. It also covers 100 percent of the Adobe sRGB colour gamut. There is an HD 720p webcam on top of the screen as well.

The Acer Swift 3 is powered by the 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD with up to four lanes. The visuals are handled by the Intel Iris Plus Graphics technology.

It is backed by a 56Wh battery that is claimed to offer 17 hours of battery life. The Acer Swift 3 comes with a 65W AC adapter and a backlit keyboard. Connectivity options on the thin and light notebook include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, an HDMI port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, USB Type-C port, and a USB 2.0 port. The built-in speakers offer stereo output.

In terms of dimensions, the Acer Swift 3 measures 302x233x15.9mm and weighs 1.19kg. These specifications and form factor make this laptop Project Athena certified.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.