Acer Swift 3 With 10th Generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 56Wh Battery Launched in India

Acer Swift 3 comes with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Intel Iris Plus Graphics.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 August 2020 17:28 IST
Acer Swift 3 comes in a single Silver colour option

Highlights
  • Acer Swift 3 launched in India for Rs. 64,999
  • Acer Swift 3 is powered by a 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU
  • The laptop is Intel Project Athena certified

Acer Swift 3 thin and light laptop has been launched in India. It is a part of Intel's Project Athena programme that promises the laptop has passed rigorous testing and will offer consistent and satisfying PC experience. To enable this experience, Intel requires laptops to have an Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor, 8GB or more RAM, Wi-Fi 6, 16+ hours of video playback, among other requirements. The Acer Swift 3 laptop is powered by 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, has a claimed 17 hours of battery life, Wi-Fi 6, and a Thunderbolt 3 port. It also has slim bezels on the side and a backlit keyboard.

Acer Swift 3 price in India

The Acer Swift 3 SF313-52 is priced at Rs. 64,999 in India. It is now available via the company's official India website and will also go on sale through leading retail stores and Acer exclusive stores. The laptop is offered in a single Silver colour option.

Acer Swift 3 specifications

The Acer Swift 3 runs on a 64-bit version of Windows 10 Home. It features a 13.5-inch IPS display with 2,256x1,504 pixels resolution, 400 nits brightness, and 3:2 aspect ratio with narrow bezels. It also covers 100 percent of the Adobe sRGB colour gamut. There is an HD 720p webcam on top of the screen as well.

The Acer Swift 3 is powered by the 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD with up to four lanes. The visuals are handled by the Intel Iris Plus Graphics technology.

It is backed by a 56Wh battery that is claimed to offer 17 hours of battery life. The Acer Swift 3 comes with a 65W AC adapter and a backlit keyboard. Connectivity options on the thin and light notebook include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, an HDMI port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, USB Type-C port, and a USB 2.0 port. The built-in speakers offer stereo output.

In terms of dimensions, the Acer Swift 3 measures 302x233x15.9mm and weighs 1.19kg. These specifications and form factor make this laptop Project Athena certified.

Display size 13.50-inch
Display resolution 2256x1504 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk 512GB
Weight 1.19 kg
Comments

