Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Acer Swift 3 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processor, Up to 16GB RAM Launched in India

Acer Swift 3 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processor, Up to 16GB RAM Launched in India

Acer Swift 3 is capable of providing 4 hours of battery life on a 30 minute charge.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 June 2020 18:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Acer Swift 3 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processor, Up to 16GB RAM Launched in India

Acer Swift 3 has a full-HD display with slim bezels

Highlights
  • Acer Swift 3 has been launched in India
  • It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor
  • Acer Swift 3 is priced at Rs. 59,999

Acer Swift 3 has made its India debut and the Taiwanese manufacturer claims it is the first laptop to be powered by the AMD Ryzen 4000 series processor in the country. It boasts of a 14-inch screen, 82.73 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Acer says it can last up to 11 hours on a single charge. Plus, there is fast charging support on the Acer Swift 3 as well. The laptop is available in a single Silver colour option and is up for sale on the company website.

Acer Swift 3 price in India

The Acer Swift 3 is priced starting at Rs. 59,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The laptop will be available in a Silver colour option and is listed for sale on the Acer India website. It will also be available through authorised retail outlets as well. There is no word on the pricing of other variants right now.

Acer Swift 3 specifications

The Swift 3 by Acer features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by the hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The graphics are handled by the integrated Radeon GPU. There is a 512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD for storage that can go up to 1TB in other models. For audio, the Acer Swift 3 comes with 2 stereo speakers. There is a 48Wh battery that the company says will give up to 11 hours on a single charge and a 30 minute charge can provide 4 hours of battery life. There is a 720p webcam as well.

For connectivity, the Acer Swift 3 features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port with DC in, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with power-off charging, one USB 2.0 port, and an HDMI port. You get a 64-bit version of Windows 10 Home pre-installed. The keyboard is backlit and the touchpad support multi-touch gestures. It comes with a 65W 3-pin charger in the box. The Acer Swift 3 measures 218x323x15.95mm and weighs just 1.2kg.

Acer Swift 3 Laptop

Acer Swift 3 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.20 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer, Acer SWift 3, Acer Swift 3 price in India, Acer Swift 3 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More

Related Stories

Acer Swift 3 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processor, Up to 16GB RAM Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  2. Mitron App, the TikTok Alternative, Said to Have Major Vulnerability
  3. RedmiBook 13 Tipped to Launch in India on June 11
  4. Jio Offering Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data Benefit to Select Users: Report
  5. Why Is Vikings Censored on Netflix in India?
  6. PUBG Mobile Adds Jungle Adventure Mode With Mysterious Totems
  7. Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 5s Getting Android 10 Update in India
  8. TikTok’s Indian Rival Mitron Purchased From Pakistani Developer: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 8GB RAM Variant Listed on Samsung India Website
  10. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 4 Series Launching on June 5, Pre-Orders Already Live via JD.com
  2. Acer Swift 3 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processor, Up to 16GB RAM Launched in India
  3. Google Rejects Call for Huge Australian Media Payout
  4. Zynga to Buy Turkish Mobile-Game Maker Peak for $1.8 Billion
  5. Flipkart to Re-Apply for Food Retail License
  6. Jio Offering Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data Benefit to Select Users: Report
  7. Data Breach on CSC BHIM Site Puts 70 Lakhs Indians' Highly Sensitive Data at Risk: Report
  8. Poco X2 Price in India Increased by Rs. 500, Now Starts at Rs. 17,499
  9. Mumbai Ambulance Startup Joins Coronavirus Battle
  10. Mi Notebook: Xiaomi to Launch Its First Laptop in India on June 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com