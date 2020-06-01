Acer Swift 3 has made its India debut and the Taiwanese manufacturer claims it is the first laptop to be powered by the AMD Ryzen 4000 series processor in the country. It boasts of a 14-inch screen, 82.73 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Acer says it can last up to 11 hours on a single charge. Plus, there is fast charging support on the Acer Swift 3 as well. The laptop is available in a single Silver colour option and is up for sale on the company website.

Acer Swift 3 price in India

The Acer Swift 3 is priced starting at Rs. 59,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The laptop will be available in a Silver colour option and is listed for sale on the Acer India website. It will also be available through authorised retail outlets as well. There is no word on the pricing of other variants right now.

Acer Swift 3 specifications

The Swift 3 by Acer features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by the hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The graphics are handled by the integrated Radeon GPU. There is a 512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD for storage that can go up to 1TB in other models. For audio, the Acer Swift 3 comes with 2 stereo speakers. There is a 48Wh battery that the company says will give up to 11 hours on a single charge and a 30 minute charge can provide 4 hours of battery life. There is a 720p webcam as well.

For connectivity, the Acer Swift 3 features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port with DC in, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with power-off charging, one USB 2.0 port, and an HDMI port. You get a 64-bit version of Windows 10 Home pre-installed. The keyboard is backlit and the touchpad support multi-touch gestures. It comes with a 65W 3-pin charger in the box. The Acer Swift 3 measures 218x323x15.95mm and weighs just 1.2kg.