Acer Swift 5 and Acer Swift 3 have been refreshed with Intel's just announced 11th-generation Core CPUs. The laptops earlier used to come with 10th-generation Intel Core CPUs and optional discreet graphics. Acer is seemingly not offering optional discreet graphics with latest versions. Additionally, Acer has unveiled the new Spin 7 that is billed as the “world's first notebook” to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor. The two Swift series laptop models meet Intel's new EVO Platform requirements, meaning they are thin and light, have long battery life, be responsive, and come with instant wake feature.

Acer Swift 5, Acer Swift 3, Acer Spin 7: Price, availability

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55) comes at a starting price of $999.99 (roughly Rs. 73,400). The Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) with a 13.5-inch display starts at $ 799.99 (roughly Rs. 58,700), while the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) with a 14-inch display starts at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 51,400). All three models will be available in North America in November.

Acer has not shared pricing and availability for the Acer Spin 7. It is also unclear if any of these three models will come to India.

Acer Swift 5 specifications

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55) is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It has a magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminium chassis that gives it a premium look. The laptop comes with a 14-inch full-HD display with a peak brightness of 340 nits and a 90 percent screen to body ratio. Acer says it has 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour gamut. The Acer Swift 5 features a touchscreen display with a layer of antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. It weighs about 1kg and has a compact form factor.

Acer says the Swift 5's battery can last for up to 17 hours on a single charge. With support for fast charging, you can get four hours of use from a 30-minute charge.

Acer Swift 3 specifications

The Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) features a 13.5-inch display with 2,256x1,504 pixels resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio. It has a peak brightness of 400 nits and covers 100 percent of the sRGB colour gamut. Acer claims it can last up to 18 hours on a single charge. The aluminium and magnesium-aluminium design gives it a weight of just 1.19kg and thickness of 15.95mm. The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) comes with a full-HD 14-inch display and an 82.73 percent screen to body ratio. It weighs just 1.2kg with a thickness of 15.95mm. Both the models are powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Acer Spin 7 specifications

This 14-inch convertible notebook has a full-HD IPS display and comes with pre-installed Windows 10 Pro. The screen can be folded all the way back and Acer's 360-degree hinge design slightly elevates the chassis while in regular laptop mode for a more ergonomic experience. The Acer Spin 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor that includes the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF system. For connectivity, the notebook offers 5G support with both mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies, 4G/LTE, and Wi-Fi.

The Acer Spin 7 is just 15.9mm thick and weighs 1.4kg. It comes with the Acer Active Stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.