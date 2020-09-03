Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Acer Swift 3, Acer Swift 5 With 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs and Acer Spin 7 With Snapdragon 8cx 5G SoC Launched

Acer Swift 3, Acer Swift 5 With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs and Acer Spin 7 With Snapdragon 8cx 5G SoC Launched

Acer Swift 3 and Acer Swift 5 have been refreshed with the latest Tiger Lake CPUs by Intel.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 September 2020 15:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Acer Swift 3, Acer Swift 5 With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs and Acer Spin 7 With Snapdragon 8cx 5G SoC Launched

Acer Swift laptops are available in multiple colour options

Highlights
  • Acer Swift 5 starts at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 73,400)
  • Acer Swift 3 starts at $799.99 (roughly Rs. 58,700)
  • Acer Spin 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor

Acer Swift 5 and Acer Swift 3 have been refreshed with Intel's just announced 11th-generation Core CPUs. The laptops earlier used to come with 10th-generation Intel Core CPUs and optional discreet graphics. Acer is seemingly not offering optional discreet graphics with latest versions. Additionally, Acer has unveiled the new Spin 7 that is billed as the “world's first notebook” to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor. The two Swift series laptop models meet Intel's new EVO Platform requirements, meaning they are thin and light, have long battery life, be responsive, and come with instant wake feature.

Acer Swift 5, Acer Swift 3, Acer Spin 7: Price, availability

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55) comes at a starting price of $999.99 (roughly Rs. 73,400). The Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) with a 13.5-inch display starts at $ 799.99 (roughly Rs. 58,700), while the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) with a 14-inch display starts at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 51,400). All three models will be available in North America in November.

Acer has not shared pricing and availability for the Acer Spin 7. It is also unclear if any of these three models will come to India.

Acer Swift 5 specifications

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55) is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It has a magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminium chassis that gives it a premium look. The laptop comes with a 14-inch full-HD display with a peak brightness of 340 nits and a 90 percent screen to body ratio. Acer says it has 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour gamut. The Acer Swift 5 features a touchscreen display with a layer of antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. It weighs about 1kg and has a compact form factor.

Acer says the Swift 5's battery can last for up to 17 hours on a single charge. With support for fast charging, you can get four hours of use from a 30-minute charge.

Acer Swift 3 specifications

The Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) features a 13.5-inch display with 2,256x1,504 pixels resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio. It has a peak brightness of 400 nits and covers 100 percent of the sRGB colour gamut. Acer claims it can last up to 18 hours on a single charge. The aluminium and magnesium-aluminium design gives it a weight of just 1.19kg and thickness of 15.95mm. The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) comes with a full-HD 14-inch display and an 82.73 percent screen to body ratio. It weighs just 1.2kg with a thickness of 15.95mm. Both the models are powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Acer Spin 7 specifications

This 14-inch convertible notebook has a full-HD IPS display and comes with pre-installed Windows 10 Pro. The screen can be folded all the way back and Acer's 360-degree hinge design slightly elevates the chassis while in regular laptop mode for a more ergonomic experience. The Acer Spin 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor that includes the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF system. For connectivity, the notebook offers 5G support with both mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies, 4G/LTE, and Wi-Fi.

The Acer Spin 7 is just 15.9mm thick and weighs 1.4kg. It comes with the Acer Active Stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Acer Spin 7 5G Laptop

Acer Spin 7 5G Laptop

Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Snapdragon
OS Windows 10 Professional
Weight 1.40 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer, Acer Swift 3, Acer Swift 3 price, Acer Swift 3 specifications, Acer Swift 5, Acer Swift 5 price, Acer Swift 5 specifications, Acer Spin 7, Acer Spin 7 Price, Acer Spin 7 Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
China's Commerce Ministry Strongly Condemns India Ban on Chinese Mobile Apps

Related Stories

Acer Swift 3, Acer Swift 5 With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs and Acer Spin 7 With Snapdragon 8cx 5G SoC Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Existing Jio Fiber Users to Get Auto Upgraded to New Plans on September 5
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Realme 7 Review
  5. Oppo Enco W51 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 4,999
  6. Vodafone Idea Launches Rs. 109, Rs. 169 Prepaid Plans in Delhi Circle
  7. Vodafone Idea May Get Major Investment From Amazon, Verizon: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  9. Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 30 Series, TUF GeForce RTX 30 Series, More Launched
  10. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 8A Dual Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India, Users Report
  2. Samsung Wireless Charger Trio Launched, Can Charge Three Devices Simultaneously
  3. Acer Swift 3, Acer Swift 5 With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs and Acer Spin 7 With Snapdragon 8cx 5G SoC Launched
  4. China's Commerce Ministry Strongly Condemns India Ban on Chinese Mobile Apps
  5. Asus Unveils ZenBook, VivoBook Laptops Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core Processors
  6. PUBG Ban: Government Bans 118 Chinese Apps and Games Including PUBG Mobile, Apus Launcher, Rules of Survival
  7. Facebook Bans BJP Politician Raja Singh From Its Platform
  8. First Black Hole With 'Intermediate Mass' Discovered, Oldest Ever Detected
  9. Vodafone Idea Launches Rs. 109, Rs. 169 Prepaid Plans, Rs. 46 Plan Voucher Availability Expanded
  10. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com