Acer Spin 7 has been refreshed in India and the company is calling it the country's first 5G-enabled laptop powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G platfrom. The laptop comes with a 14-inch touch screen display that can swivel 360 degrees. It is a slim and light laptop that can deliver multi-day battery life and comes with Windows Hello for easy logins. Acer Spin 7 is also a fan-less laptop so there will be no noise even under load.
Acer Spin 7 is priced at Rs. 1,34,999 and is available for purchase via Acer Exclusive stores, Acer Online store, and other partner stores. It is offered in a single Steam Blue colour.
Acer Spin 7 runs Windows 10 Pro and comes with a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS touch display. It offers 250 nits peak brightness. The convertible laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform that has a Qualcomm Kryo 495 octa-core CPU which can boost up to 3.0GHz. Graphics are handled by the Qualcomm Adreno 685 GPU. Acer Spin 7 comes with 8GB of LPDDR4 SDRAM and 512GB UFS high-performance storage.
It comes with stereo speakers and an HD webcam with 720p resolution. There is a fingerprint reader on Acer Spin 7 as well. For connectivity, you get 5G with support for both mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, as well as a USB Type-C port with DC-in and power-off charging. It is backed by a 56Whr battery that can deliver up to 29 hours of battery life. The touchpad on Acer Spin 7 supports multi-touch gestures and the there is no separate number pad. The laptop is 15.9mm thick and weighs 1.4kg.
Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement