Acer Spin 7 has been refreshed in India and the company is calling it the country's first 5G-enabled laptop powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G platfrom. The laptop comes with a 14-inch touch screen display that can swivel 360 degrees. It is a slim and light laptop that can deliver multi-day battery life and comes with Windows Hello for easy logins. Acer Spin 7 is also a fan-less laptop so there will be no noise even under load.

Acer Spin 7 price in India, availability

Acer Spin 7 is priced at Rs. 1,34,999 and is available for purchase via Acer Exclusive stores, Acer Online store, and other partner stores. It is offered in a single Steam Blue colour.

Acer Spin 7 specifications, features

Acer Spin 7 runs Windows 10 Pro and comes with a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS touch display. It offers 250 nits peak brightness. The convertible laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform that has a Qualcomm Kryo 495 octa-core CPU which can boost up to 3.0GHz. Graphics are handled by the Qualcomm Adreno 685 GPU. Acer Spin 7 comes with 8GB of LPDDR4 SDRAM and 512GB UFS high-performance storage.

It comes with stereo speakers and an HD webcam with 720p resolution. There is a fingerprint reader on Acer Spin 7 as well. For connectivity, you get 5G with support for both mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, as well as a USB Type-C port with DC-in and power-off charging. It is backed by a 56Whr battery that can deliver up to 29 hours of battery life. The touchpad on Acer Spin 7 supports multi-touch gestures and the there is no separate number pad. The laptop is 15.9mm thick and weighs 1.4kg.

