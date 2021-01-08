Acer Predator XB273U NX, Predator XB323QK NV, and Nitro XV282K KV gaming monitors have been launched, expanding its Predator and Nitro line up. They boast of impressive specifications and are geared towards a wide range of gamers, be it professional or casual players. Acer Predator XB273U NX has a WQHD panel while the Predator XB323QK NV features a 4K UHD display. Acer Nitro XV282K KV comes with support for latest gaming consoles.

Acer Predator XB273U NX, Predator XB323QK NV, Nitro XV282K KV price, availability

Acer Predator XB273U NX is priced at $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 80,600), the Predator XB323QK NV monitor is price at $1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 87,900), and the Nitro XV282K KV monitor is priced at $899.99 (roughly Rs. 66,000). All three will be available for purchase in North America starting in May.

As of now, Acer has not shared details on the Indian availability for these monitors.

Acer Predator XB273U NX specifications, features

Acer Predator XB273U NX is a 27-inch WQHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) monitor with 275Hz refresh rate (overclocked), and up to 0.5ms response time (Gray To Gray). It boasts of 95 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space and comes with HDR. It comes with Nvidia G-Sync as well. It also supports Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer that “detects clicks coming from the mouse and then measures the time it takes for the resulting pixels (a gun muzzle flash) to change on screen.”

Acer Predator XB323QK NV specifications, features

Acer Predator XB323QK NV is a 31.5-inch UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and boasts of 90 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut. The gaming monitor includes Acer's Agile Splendor IPS technology and comes with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. It has slim bezes on three sides and is TUV Rheinland Eyesafe certified.

Acer Nitro XV282K KV specifications, features

Boasting of a 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) IPS panel, Acer Nitro XV282K KV comes with 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 90 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It features AMD FreeSync technology and has a 144Hz refresh rate. Acer claims this monitor has a 1ms response time. The Nitro XV282K KV has an HDMI 2.1 port that allows 4K UHD at 120Hz refresh rate with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), making it ideal for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players. It is also TUV Rheinland Eyesafe certified and features Acer's new Agile-Splendor IPS technology. The monitor is also Acer HDR 400 certified.

