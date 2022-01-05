Acer at CES 2022 introduced the Predator Triton 500 SE (2022), Predator Helios 300 (2022), and Acer Nitro 5 (2022) gaming laptops which are based on 12th-generation Intel Core processors and Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs. The new Acer Nitro 5 also comes in an additional variant with the latest AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor options. Alongside the new gaming laptops, Acer has brought its new Predator Orion 6000 and mid-range Predator Orion 3000 series gaming desktops, an OLED Predator monitor, and an additional pair of IPS monitors which feature VESA Display HDR 1000-level visuals with high refresh rates.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) specifications, price

The new Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (PT516-52s) debuts as a “special edition” laptop meant for gaming and work. The laptop features a 16-inch display with WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and up to three milliseconds of response time. The display also has 500 nits of brightness, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 16:10 aspect ratio — alongside Nvidia G-Sync technology for frame syncing. Under the hood, the Predator Triton 500 SE has up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU and 32GB of 5200MHz LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop also has up to 2TB of high-speed PCIe Gen 4 storage.

Acer has also equipped the Predator Triton 500 SE with a triple-fan system which includes two 5th-Gen AeroBlade 3D fans with 89 metal blades each. The laptop also features the company's Vortex Flow technology which redirects the airflow that the inbuilt fans generate to critical components. The PC maker has also used a thermal foam, liquid-metal thermal grease on the CPU, and four heat pipes to further improve cooling.

The Predator Triton 500 SE runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and packs a 99.98Whr battery. It is equipped with USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, which include two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports with support for DisplayPort and power delivery, and an HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop also includes an Intel Killer E3100G 2.5G Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675, and Control Center 2.0. Further, the laptop includes an SD 7.0 memory card reader.

On the part of pricing and availability, Acer Predator Triton 500 SE will be available at a starting price of $2,299.99 (roughly Rs. 1,71,000) in North America in March. The laptop will also debut in China in February starting at CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 2,92,500).

Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) specifications, price

Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) runs on Windows 11 and comes in 15.6-inch (PH315-55) and 17.3-inch (PH317-56) IPS display options that have up to QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU options, 32GB DDR5 4800MHz memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD RAID 0 storage.

To please gamers, the Predator Helios 300 (2022) has a light bar below the palm rest that is configurable via PredatorSense. The laptop also has a mini-LED backlit keyboard with RGB per-key.

Connectivity options on Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) include an HDMI 2.1 port, a Thunderbolt Type-C port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. One of the USB ports can also be used for charging mobile devices even when the laptop is turned off.

The new Predator Helios 300 also comes with Killer DoubleShot Pro (E2600+1675i) and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity support. It is designed with a dual-fan layout which includes a 5th-Gen AeroBlade 3D fan that keeps the system running cool. There is a PredatorSense button which allows users to control the fan speed via four preset operating modes. Further, users can single press the inbuilt Turbo key to max out the preloaded settings for an improved gaming performance, the company said.

Acer will bring the 15.6-inch Predator Helios 300 (PH315-55) to North America in May, at a starting price of $1,649.99 (roughly Rs. 1,22,600). It will also debut in Europe and China in February beginning at EUR 2,299 (roughly Rs. 1,93,100) and CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000), respectively.

The 17.3-inch Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56), on the other hand, will debut in Europe and China in February at an initial price of EUR 2,399 (roughly Rs. 2,01,500) and CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000), respectively. The machine will also be available in North America at a starting price of $1,749.99 (roughly Rs. 1,30,100).

Acer Nitro 5 (2022) specifications, price

Acer Nitro 5 (2022) comes in two distinct variants — one with up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the other one with up to an AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor. Both models come 15.6- and 17.3-inch screen options and with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU option as well as up to 32GB of RAM. The Intel variant has DDR4 RAM support, while the AMD option offers maximum DDR5 RAM.

The Intel variant of Acer Nitro 5 (2022) comes with a pair of M.2 SSD slots (PCIe Gen 4) and features a QHD 165Hz display which offers a response time of three milliseconds. The laptop is also equipped with Intel Killer Ethernet E2600 and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i for faster connectivity.

On the other hand, the AMD version of the Nitro 5 (2022) comes in two options — FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate or a QHD 165Hz display. Both have AMD FreeSync for smooth gameplay. The laptop also comes with two M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD slots.

The Nitro 5 (2022) has a redesigned chassis with dual-fan cooling and four exhaust ports. The laptop also allows users to control the airflow using the preloaded NitroSense utility app.

On the connectivity front, the new Acer Nitro 5 has a range of ports, including HDMI 2.1 and USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Gen 2 support. The Intel-powered model also includes a Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port, while the AMD model has USB 4.

The new Acer laptop has DTS:X Ultra audio technology to create a 3D spatial soundscape.

In terms of pricing and availability, Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-58) with Intel processor and 15.6-inch display will be available in China in February with a starting price of CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1,11,100). It will also be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) in February at an initial price of EUR 1,549 (roughly Rs. 1,30,100), while its launch in North America will take place in March, with a starting price of $1,049.99 (roughly Rs. 78,000).

The AMD version of the new Acer Nitro 5 in the 15.6-inch display option (AN515-46) will be available in China in March with a starting price of CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,11,100). It will be available in EMEA and North America in April with an initial price of EUR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,34,300) and $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 81,700), respectively.

Acer will also bring the 17.3-inch Nitro 5 with Intel processor option (AN517-55) to China in February. It will be available starting at CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1,10,900). The same machine will come in Europe in March and in North America in April with a starting price of EUR 1,649 (roughly Rs. 1,38,500) and $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 81,700), respectively.

The Nitro 5 AMD variant with 17.3-inch display option and AMD processor (AN517-42) will be available in China in March with an initial price of CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,05,100). It will also be available in North America in May starting at $1,49.99 (roughly Rs. 85,500) and in EMEA in March starting at EUR 1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,42,700).

Acer Predator Orion 5000 (2022) specifications, price

Alongside the gaming laptops, Acer has introduced its new Predator Orion 5000 at CES 2022. The new desktop is powered by up to the latest 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor on an Intel H670 chipset, with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 64GB of 44,000MHz DDR5 RAM and up to 2 TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs. There is Windows 11 support out-of-the-box. The desktop also includes ARGB-infused Predator FrostBlade 2.0 fans support and is housed within an obsidian-hued tool-less chassis made of darkened glass and metal mesh.

The new Predator Orion 5000 also comes with Killer E3100G 2.5G Ethernet Controller and Intel Wi-Fi 6E. Other connectivity options include four USB ports (3x Type-A and 1x Type-C) and audio-jacks positioned on top of the chassis.

Acer Predator Orion 5000 carries a starting price of $2,599 (roughly Rs. 1,93,200) and will be available in North America starting February. It will go on sale in China next month, with an initial price of CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 1,40,100). Further, the desktop will be available in EMEA in March starting at EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,67,900).

Acer Predator Orion 3000 (2022) specifications, price

The new Acer Predator Orion 3000 (2022) is equipped with up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor on an Intel B660 chipset, along with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, up to 64GB of 3,200MHz DDR4 RAM and 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The desktop also includes 6TB of SATA3 HDD storage.

Acer has designed the new Predator Orion 3000 with the same chassis design that is available on the Orion 5000. The machine also includes three 92x92mm Predator FrostBlade 2.0 fans. The front and rear fans on the Predator Orion 3000 also feature RGB LEDs that can be controlled via the PredatorSense app.

The new Predator Orion 3000 comes with an Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet controller and an Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+) modem. It also has DTS:X Ultra sound support. Moreover, the desktop comes with Windows 11.

Acer will bring the Predator Orion 3000 (2022) to North America in February at a starting price of $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,48,600). The desktop will also debut in China in January at an initial price of CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,40,100) and in EMEA in March starting at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,09,200).

Acer Predator X32, X32 FP, CG48 gaming monitors specifications, price

The new Predator X32 and X32 FP gaming monitors feature a 32-inch IPS panel that has a UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution. The monitors also have 576-zone miniLED local dimming, Delta E<2 colour accuracy, and 99 percent AdobeRGB colour gamut coverage.

On the distinction front, the Predator X32 has 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate to offer an enhanced HDR and ultra-low latency. The monitor also has Nvidia Reflex, along with a suite of GPU and software technologies, to reduce system latency in online games.

The Predator X32 FP, on the other hand, has a 165Hz (overclock) refresh rate and a 1ms response time. The new model is also touted to be the fastest 4K monitor. It is equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to enhance gameplay and support HDR capabilities. There is also a USB Type-C port that is designed to offer up to 90W of power delivery.

The Predator X32 will be available in North America and EMEA in the third quarter starting at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,48,600) and EUR 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,59,500), respectively. It will also go on sale in China in the second quarter starting at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,51,700).

In contrast, the Predator X32 FP will be available in North America and EMEA in the second quarter starting at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,33,700) and EUR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,84,700), respectively. It will also be available in China in March starting at CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,28,400).

The last in the series is the Predator CG48 gaming monitor which comes in 48-inch size and has 4K resolution. The TV also includes a refresh rate of 138Hz. It is offered with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 which lets you use it as both a standalone monitor as well as a TV replacement. Other connectivity options include four USB 3.2 ports and a USB Type-C port.

The Predator CG48 comes with the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology and is claimed to deliver up to 0.1ms response time. The AMD technology enables the display to offer variable refresh rate (VRR) gaming experience.

Acer has provided a 135,000:1 contrast ratio, along with HDR10 and 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage on the Predator CG48.

The Predator CG48 will go on sale in North America in the third quarter starting at $2,499 (roughly Rs. 1,85,800). It will also be available in EMEA in the third quarter beginning at EUR 2,199 (roughly Rs. 1,84,800) and in China in the second quarter starting at CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 1,75,500).

Details about the India launch of the new gaming-focussed Acer machines are yet to be revealed.