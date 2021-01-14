Acer Predator, Acer Nitro, and Acer Aspire series of laptops are getting the latest CPUs by Intel and AMD, as well as latest Nvidia GPUs. The Acer Predator series includes the Predator Triton 300 SE and Predator Helios 300, and the Nitro series includes the Acer Nitro 5. The Acer Aspire 7 and Aspire 5 notebooks are part of the Acer Aspire series that has been refreshed. The Nitro 5 laptop models come with both AMD and Intel CPUs while the two Acer Aspire laptop models come with the latest AMD CPUs. The Predator series gets the Intel 11th Gen treatment with no AMD models, at least for now.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE, Predator Helios 300, Acer Nitro 5, Acer Aspire 7, Aspire 5: Price, availability

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE (PT314-51s) starts at $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 1,02 lakh) and will be available in North America from March. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) starts at $1,249.99 (roughly Rs. 91,300) and will be available in North America from February. Both the Intel powered Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-56) 15-inch model and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-53) 17-inch start at EUR 999 will be available in EMEA from March. The AMD powered Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) 17-inch will be available in North America from February starting at $749.99 (roughly Rs. 54,800) and $849.99 (roughly Rs. 62,000) respectively.

Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) starts at $749.99 (roughly Rs. 54,800) while the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45) starts at $549.99 (roughly Rs. 40,200), and both these models will be available in North America from March.

Acer has not shared details on availability in other regions yet.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE specifications

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE features a 14-inch full-HD display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by up to the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H35-series Special Edition processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU. It has an advertised 10 hours of battery life and 3-zone backlit RGB keyboard. Connectivity options include Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI port, among others. The Predator Triton 300 SE also uses 5th Gen AeroBlade Fan and Acer's Vortex Flow technology to keep the components cool.

Acer Predator Helios 300 specifications

The Predator Helios 300 from Acer has also been updated to an 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series Special Edition processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU. It comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. The IPS display has 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The gaming laptop also comes with DTS:X Ultra audio and 3D simulated surround sound. There are two fans that work alongside Acer's CoolBoost technology to manage thermals.

Acer Nitro 5 specifications

Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-56) features a 15-inch display with 80 percent screen-to-body ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. It has 300 nits peak brightness as well. This model is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series processors, Nvidia GeForce GTX GPUs, and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. Connectivity options include USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 support and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), among other ports. It also has two fans and comes with Acer CoolBoost Technology. There is a 17-inch model as well with model number Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-53).

On the other hand, the 15-inch Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) and 17-inch Nitro 5 (AN517-41) are powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 HX CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU. It comes with two slots for an M.2 PCIe and/ or SATA SSD, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, support for Killer E2600 and Wi-Fi 6. The 15-inch and 17-inch models come with QHD displays with a 165Hz refresh rate or full-HD display with up to a 360Hz refresh rate. You get 3ms response time on panel that has 300 nits peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB color gamut, and 80 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Acer Aspire 7 specifications

The Acer Aspire 7 features a 15.6-inch full-HD display and is powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. It comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe SSD for storage. Connectivity options include USB-C and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), among other ports.

Acer Aspire 5 specifications

The Aspire 5 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, AMD Radeon RX 640 GPU, 24GB RAM, and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD NVMe and/ or up to a 2TB HDD. It has a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with Acer BlueLightShield technologies. It also has a USB-C port and dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), among other connectivity options. The laptop is just 17.95mm thick.

