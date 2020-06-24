Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Acer Predator Helios 700, Predator Helios 300, Triton 300, Nitro 7 with 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched

Acer Predator Helios 700, Predator Helios 300, Triton 300, Nitro 7 with 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched

Acer Predator Helios 700 comes with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9-10980HK processor that is overclockable.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 June 2020 11:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Acer Predator Helios 700, Predator Helios 300, Triton 300, Nitro 7 with 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched

Acer Predator Helios 700 has a sliding keyboard

Highlights
  • Acer Predator series, Nitro 7 gaming laptops refreshed
  • They now come with Intel 10th-gen Intel Core CPUs
  • Acer Predator Triton 300 has up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU

Acer has refreshed its Predator series and Nitro 7 gaming notebooks with the latest 10th-gen Intel Core processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs, and higher refresh rate screens. These updated specifications make their way to the Acer Predator Helios 700 and Predator Helios 300, Predator Triton 300, and the Acer Nitro 7 gaming laptops. The company has also improved the cooling technology for these refreshed laptops for better thermal performance. These gaming laptops will be available starting next month with some releasing in the following months. Acer also stated that the exact specifications may vary depending on the region.

Acer Predator Helios 700, Predator Helios 300, Triton 300, Nitro 7: Price, availability

The Acer Predator Helios 700 will start at $2,399 (roughly Rs. 1.8 lakh) and will be available in North America from October. The Predator Helios 300 will start at $1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 90,600) with availability from July. Coming to the Acer Predator Triton 300, it will go on sale from September at a starting price of $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 98,100). Finally, the Acer Nitro 7 will be available from October at a starting price of $999.99 (roughly Rs. 75,500).

Acer stated that exact specifications, availability, and prices will vary by region. And, as of now, there is no information on the availability of these gaming laptops in India.

Acer Predator Helios 700 specifications

The Acer Predator Helios 700 comes with a 17.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync technology. It is powered by an overclockable 10th-gen Intel Core i9-10980HK or i7-10875H processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super or GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPUs. The Acer Predator Helios 700 can be equipped with up to 64GB of 2,933MHz DDR4 RAM and comes with PCIe NVMe Solid State Drives (SSDs) in RAID 0 configuration.

Acer has also improved upon the thermal capabilities of the Acer Predator Helios 700. The company is using what it calls the Predator PowerGem thermal solution with its Core i9 models and Acer claims it has 3.83 times more vertical heat conductivity compared to copper. It works with a combination of three copper heat pipes, a vapour chamber, Acer CoolBoost Technology, and two custom-engineered 4th gen AeroBlade 3D fans for enhanced heat dissipation.

The keyboard on the Predator Helios 700 has per key RGB lighting and anti-ghosting. It comes with MagTek mechanical switches for the WASD keys. These keys can also be swapped out with the included MagForce keys and racing keys.

Acer Predator Helios 300 specifications

Boasting of a 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch full-HD IPS display with 3ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate, the Acer Predator Helios 300 comes with six core 10th-gen Intel Core H-series processors. The graphics are handled by an overclockable Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU. It can get up to 32GB 2,933MHz DDR4 RAM along with two PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 configuration, as well as, up to a 2TB hard drive for mass storage.

The Predator Helios 300 also utilises Acer's new cooling technology with dual 4th generation AeroBlade 3D fans and Acer CoolBoost. It comes with DTS:X Ultra Audio for realistic special sound and Windows 10 Home pre-installed.

Acer Predator Triton 300 specifications

The Acer Predator Triton 300 comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with 3ms response time, 300 nits brightness, and 240Hz refresh rate. It also supports 100 percent of the sRGB color space. The Triton 300 is powered by six-core 10th-gen Intel Core H-series processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU. You can get up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,933MHz and three M.2 SSDs for storage. The thermal performance is handled by three heat pipes and a dual-fan cooling system. This gaming laptop is 19.9mm thick and weighs and 2.1kg.

Acer Nitro 7 specifications

The Nitro 7 by Acer is a portable gaming laptop that weighs 2.5kg and is 19.9mm thick. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. This gaming laptop is also equipped with a 10th-gen Intel Core H-series processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. You get up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,933MHz and up to three slots for M.2 SSDs for up to 1TB in RAID 0 configuration. It also features Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Killer Ethernet E2600. The Acer Nitro 7 has a quad exhaust port design that works with Acer CoolBoost technology to better dissipate heat.

 

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Acer Predator Helios 700 (2020) Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 700 (2020) Laptop

Display size 17.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i7
OS Windows 10
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super
Acer Predator Helios 300 (2020) Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 300 (2020) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
OS Windows 10 Home
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 300 Laptop

Acer Predator Triton 300 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
OS Windows 10 Home
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q
Weight 2.10 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer, Acer Predator Helios 700, Acer Predator Helios 700 price, Acer Predator Helios 700 specifications, Acer Predator Helios 300, Acer Predator Helios 300 price, Acer Predator Helios 300 Specifications, Acer Predator Triton 300, Acer Predator Triton 300 price, Acer Predator Triton 300 specifications, Acer Nitro 7, Acer Nitro 7 price, Acer Nitro 7 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Acer Swift 5 (2020) With ‘Next-Gen’ Intel Core Processors Launched, ConceptD 3, ConceptD 3 Ezel Debut as Well
Shaadi.com Removes Controversial Skin Colour Search Filter After Criticism

Related Stories

Acer Predator Helios 700, Predator Helios 300, Triton 300, Nitro 7 with 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Set to Launch Its ‘Affordable’ Phone First in India, Europe in July
  2. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  3. Netflix Sets Release Date for Anushka Sharma’s Movie, Bulbbul
  4. Motorola AmphisoundX Home Theatre Range Debuts in India, Starts at Rs. 7,999
  5. Acer Swift 5 (2020) Debuts With ‘Next-Gen’ Intel Core Processors
  6. Broadband May Get Cheaper as Govt. Reportedly Proposes a Licence Fee Cut
  7. Indiabulls Has Been Reportedly Breached by CLOP Ransomware Operators
  8. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Here Are the Best Deals Today
  9. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 777 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan
  10. Vodafone Idea Offers Up to 5GB Extra Data on Five Prepaid Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Predator Helios 700, Predator Helios 300, Triton 300, Nitro 7 with 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  2. Acer Swift 5 (2020) With ‘Next-Gen’ Intel Core Processors Launched, ConceptD 3, ConceptD 3 Ezel Debut as Well
  3. Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds Unveiled, Magic Earbuds Upgrade Brings Awareness Mode
  4. Amazon to Launch $2 Billion Venture Capital Fund to Invest in Clean Energy
  5. Redmi 9 Gets Two New Storage Variants With Up to 6GB of RAM: Price, Specifications
  6. Microsoft President Brad Smith Says EU 'Most Influential' on Tech Rules
  7. Facebook Ordered by Top German Court to Rein in Data Collection
  8. Brazil Suspends WhatsApp's New Payments System
  9. The Winds of Winter Might Be Complete in 2021, George R.R. Martin Says
  10. Twitter Hides 'Abusive' Tweet by US President Donald Trump Targeting Protestors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com