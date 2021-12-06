Technology News
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) With 11th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor, 4K Mini LED Display Launched in India

Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) price in India starts at Rs. 3,79,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 December 2021 15:47 IST
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) With 11th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor, 4K Mini LED Display Launched in India

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) was unveiled in the US in August

Highlights
  • Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) comes with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The Acer laptop includes a pair of PCIe NVMe SSDs
  • Acer has provided its proprietary airflow technology

Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) was launched in India on Monday. The laptop comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i9 and features a 120Hz mini-LED display. It also carries Thunderbolt 4 ports and is equipped with DTS:X Ultra sound. Additionally, there are preloaded modes to deliver a customised performance experience. Acer initially unveiled the Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) in the US. The laptop is aimed at hardcore gaming enthusiasts and PC gamers looking to play graphically demanding games.

Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) price in India, availability details

Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) price in India starts at Rs. 3,79,999. The laptop will be available for purchase in the country through the Acer Online Store, Acer Exclusive Stores, and other authorised retail stores.

In August, the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) was launched in the US with a starting price of $2,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,88,600).

Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) specifications

The Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) features a 17.3-inch 4K Mini LED display that is powered by an AUO AmLED technology and has a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the laptop has an overclockable 11th-generation Intel Core i9 processor (supporting up to 5.01GHz clock speed), along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU (16GB GDDR6 VRAM) and 64GB DDR4 3200MHz memory. The machine also has a pair of PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 and one SATA HDD. Further, there is a Vortex Flow technology that uses two fans, including a fifth-generation AeroBlade 3D Fan. The proprietary technology is claimed to help redirect airflow to critical components and boost performance during heavy gaming sessions.

Acer has also provided its PredatorSense technology on the Predator Helios 500 that can be used to customise the light cluster and personalise keyboard using the built-in per-key RGB backlighting. The laptop also has the WASD key assembly that works with Acer's MagForce keys and includes a MagTek mechanical switch to help gamers transform regular keypress functions into a joystick mechanism. This is claimed to gradually increase pressure on the key for precise control over the character's / car's speed – from the initial (0.8 mm), press all the way to full speed at 100 percent (3 / 3.1 mm) actuation.

Connectivity options on the Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) include an HDMI 2.1, mini-DP1.4, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports with offline charging support, and an RJ45 port. The laptop also has an Intel Killer E3100 Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, and the Killer Intelligence Center for an enhanced connectivity experience.

The Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) includes DTS:X Ultra audio that helps provide a 360-degree surround sound experience using a pair of headphones or speakers.

Jagmeet Singh
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) With 11th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor, 4K Mini LED Display Launched in India
