Acer Predator Helios 300 Refreshed With Intel Core H-Series Processor, Up to 360Hz Refresh Rate in India

Acer Predator Helios 300 packs a 58Whr battery that can last up to six hours.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 August 2021 16:36 IST
Acer Predator Helios 300 has an RGB keyboard

Highlights
  • Acer Predator Helios 300 starts at Rs. 1,29,999
  • The gaming laptop has a QHD 165Hz display option
  • Acer Predator Helios 300 weighs 2.3kg

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop has been refreshed in India with the latest Intel Core H-series processor. The laptop comes with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs and uses Acer's Vortex Flow cooling design to keep thermals in check. It features a high refresh rate display that is ideal for gaming and has four-zone RGB lighting. Acer Predator Helios 300 also comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and DTS: X Ultra for a surround sound experience.

Acer Predator Helios 300 price in India, availability

Acer Predator Helios 300 starts at Rs. 1,29,999 and is available for purchase via Acer Online Store, Flipkart, Acer Exclusive stores, and other authorised retail stores.

Acer is also offering complimentary Xbox Game Pass subscription upon purchasing the laptop. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Acer for clarification on the duration of Xbox Game Pass subscription. There are also six-month no-cost EMI options available on HDFC, ICICI, and Axis Bank cards.

Acer Predator Helios 300 specifications, features

Acer Predator Helios 300 comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. It features a 15.6-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels), 300nits peak brightness, 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time in Overdrive, and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. There is also a full-HD model with 360Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, Acer Predator Helios 300 is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. It comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe storage.

Audio is handled by stereo speakers and there is a 720p webcam at the top of the display. For connectivity, Acer Predator Helios 300 comes with Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX 1650i, Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, one USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with power-off charging. There is an Ethernet jack as well. Acer Predator Helios 300 is backed by a 59Whr battery that is said to last up to six hours. The touchpad supports gestures and the keyboard has four-zone RGB lighting. In terms of dimensions, the gaming laptop measures 255x363x22.9mm and weighs 2.3kg.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Acer Predator Helios 300 (11th Gen) Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 300 (11th Gen) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 2560x1440 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
Weight 2.30 kg
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer Predator Helios 300, Acer Predator Helios 300 Price in India, Acer Predator Helios 300 Specifications, Acer, Microsoft, Intel
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
