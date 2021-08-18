Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop has been refreshed in India with the latest Intel Core H-series processor. The laptop comes with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs and uses Acer's Vortex Flow cooling design to keep thermals in check. It features a high refresh rate display that is ideal for gaming and has four-zone RGB lighting. Acer Predator Helios 300 also comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and DTS: X Ultra for a surround sound experience.

Acer Predator Helios 300 price in India, availability

Acer Predator Helios 300 starts at Rs. 1,29,999 and is available for purchase via Acer Online Store, Flipkart, Acer Exclusive stores, and other authorised retail stores.

Acer is also offering complimentary Xbox Game Pass subscription upon purchasing the laptop. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Acer for clarification on the duration of Xbox Game Pass subscription. There are also six-month no-cost EMI options available on HDFC, ICICI, and Axis Bank cards.

Acer Predator Helios 300 specifications, features

Acer Predator Helios 300 comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. It features a 15.6-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels), 300nits peak brightness, 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time in Overdrive, and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. There is also a full-HD model with 360Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, Acer Predator Helios 300 is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. It comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe storage.

Audio is handled by stereo speakers and there is a 720p webcam at the top of the display. For connectivity, Acer Predator Helios 300 comes with Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX 1650i, Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, one USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with power-off charging. There is an Ethernet jack as well. Acer Predator Helios 300 is backed by a 59Whr battery that is said to last up to six hours. The touchpad supports gestures and the keyboard has four-zone RGB lighting. In terms of dimensions, the gaming laptop measures 255x363x22.9mm and weighs 2.3kg.