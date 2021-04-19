Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop is powered with tenth-generation Intel Core i7 octa-core mobile gaming processor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 April 2021 17:03 IST
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop offers 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD

Highlights
  • Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop is priced in India at 1,19,999
  • Acer Predator Helios 300 weighs 2.3 kg, be 22.9mm thick
  • Acer Predator Helios 300 features up to 240Hz IPS display

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop has been refreshed in India with Nvdia GeForce RTX 3070 or Nvida GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs. The laptop is powered by the tenth-generation Intel Core i7 octa-core mobile gaming processor. It comes with 144Hz screen refresh rate with 3 millisecond response time for smooth gaming, and 3D simulated surround sound with DTS-X Ultra audio fine-tuning. The Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop has Killer's E2600 Ethernet Controller and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i for reduced latency while gaming.

Acer Predator Helios 300 price in India, sale

The new Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,19,999. The laptop is already available on Acer Exclusive Store, Acer Online Store, and Flipkart. It is listed on the e-commerce site with bank discounts and EMI options.

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop specifications

Coming to specifications, the Acer Predator Helios 300 runs on Windows 10 Home and features a 15.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x1,920 pixels) IPS display with 300 nits peak brightness, and up to 240Hz screen refresh rate. The laptop is powered by the tenth-generation Intel Core 7 i7-10870H processor paired with up to 32GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and up to 1TB SSD.

There's a 720p HD webcam (1,280x720 resolution) on board the Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop. It has a 4-cell 59Whr battery that claims to last for seven hours. The laptop weighs 2.3 kg and is 22.9mm thick. Ports include two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB Type-C port (USB 3.2 Gen 2), one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port , HDMI port, and RJ-45. Connectivity options include Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.1, and more. The laptop features stereo speakers and has 3D simulated surround sound with DTS-X Ultra audio fine-tuning. Also, it comes with fourth-gen AeroBlade 3D fans for better cooling during intense game sessions. There is also a four-zone RGB customized keyboard with the Predator typeface.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Acer Predator Helios 300 (2021) Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 300 (2021) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk 1TB
SSD 256GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
Weight 2.30 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer Predator Helios 300, Acer Predator Helios 300 Price in India, Acer Predator Helios 300 Specifications, Acer
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Says Two Outdated Software Bugs Addressed After CERT-in Warns User Data at Risk
Delhi Lockdown: How to Apply for an E-Pass to Travel During the Restriction

Related Stories

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  2. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  3. Realme Q3 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of April 22 Launch
  4. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Has a New, Official Name
  5. Oppo A54 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Beware: Fake WhatsApp Pink App Could Let Hackers Steal Your Data
  7. Acer Predator Helios 300 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  8. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India Launch Confirmed for April 20
  9. Here’s What to Expect at Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event
  10. Poco M2 Reloaded to Launch in India on April 21
#Latest Stories
  1. Shang-Chi Trailer Introduces Marvel’s First Asian Superhero
  2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Camera Scores Same as Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Google Pixel 5: DxOMark
  3. Google Chrome 90 New Feature to Allow Creating Links to Specific Sections of Webpage
  4. NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Historic Flight Successful
  5. Elon Musk's Photo From When He Was 17 Shows the Tech CEO's Quirky Side Started Young
  6. Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp Says Two Outdated Software Bugs Addressed After CERT-in Warns User Data at Risk
  8. Poco M2 Reloaded India Launch Set on April 21, Will Retail on Flipkart
  9. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  10. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Discovered in New Mexico Gets a New Name
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com