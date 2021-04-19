Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop has been refreshed in India with Nvdia GeForce RTX 3070 or Nvida GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs. The laptop is powered by the tenth-generation Intel Core i7 octa-core mobile gaming processor. It comes with 144Hz screen refresh rate with 3 millisecond response time for smooth gaming, and 3D simulated surround sound with DTS-X Ultra audio fine-tuning. The Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop has Killer's E2600 Ethernet Controller and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i for reduced latency while gaming.

Acer Predator Helios 300 price in India, sale

The new Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,19,999. The laptop is already available on Acer Exclusive Store, Acer Online Store, and Flipkart. It is listed on the e-commerce site with bank discounts and EMI options.

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop specifications

Coming to specifications, the Acer Predator Helios 300 runs on Windows 10 Home and features a 15.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x1,920 pixels) IPS display with 300 nits peak brightness, and up to 240Hz screen refresh rate. The laptop is powered by the tenth-generation Intel Core 7 i7-10870H processor paired with up to 32GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and up to 1TB SSD.

There's a 720p HD webcam (1,280x720 resolution) on board the Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop. It has a 4-cell 59Whr battery that claims to last for seven hours. The laptop weighs 2.3 kg and is 22.9mm thick. Ports include two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB Type-C port (USB 3.2 Gen 2), one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port , HDMI port, and RJ-45. Connectivity options include Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.1, and more. The laptop features stereo speakers and has 3D simulated surround sound with DTS-X Ultra audio fine-tuning. Also, it comes with fourth-gen AeroBlade 3D fans for better cooling during intense game sessions. There is also a four-zone RGB customized keyboard with the Predator typeface.

