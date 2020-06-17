Technology News
Acer One 14 With Intel Pentium Gold Processor, 14-Inch Display Launched in India

Acer One 14 comes with 4GB of DDR4 RAM that is expandable up to 32GB.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 June 2020 14:27 IST
Acer One 14 With Intel Pentium Gold Processor, 14-Inch Display Launched in India

Acer One 14 has an HD webcam above the screen

Highlights
  • Acer One 14 launched in India for Rs. 22,999
  • It is powered by the Intel Pentium Gold 4415U processor
  • Acer One 14 will be available form Acer India website

Acer One 14 has been launched in India as an affordable laptop aimed at small businesses and the education sector. It is powered by the Intel Pentium Gold processor and as the name suggests, has a 14-inch display. It is available in a single colour option and provides decent connectivity options. Acer aims to equip students, educational institutions, and small businesses that need to go digital in this current global scenario where people are confined to their homes.

Acer One 14 price in India

The Acer One 14 price in India starts at Rs 22,999 that is presumably the price for the 4GB RAM option. It comes in a single Black colour. Acer says the laptop will be available from the Acer India website, as well as more than 1,500 Acer channel partner stores across the country.

Acer One 14 specifications

The One 14 by Acer comes with a 64-bit version of Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It features a 14-inch display and is powered by the Intel Pentium Gold 4415U processor. This is a dual-core four-thread processor, based on the 14nm architecture. The Acer One 14 comes with 4GB of DDR4 RAM that is expandable up to 32GB. Acer says the laptop has a compact form-factor and impressive screen to body ratio. You also get a standard keyboard and the track pad has dedicated left and right mouse click buttons.

For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a Gigabit LAN port, an HDMI port, two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, one USB Type-A 2.0 port, and a VGA port. Acer says the Acer One 14 comes with 4 hours of claimed battery life. There is also an HD webcam with microphone for video calls. The all black design is minimal with just the Acer branding on the top.

 

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer, Acer One 14, Acer One 14 price in India, Acer One 14 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
