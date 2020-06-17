Acer One 14 has been launched in India as an affordable laptop aimed at small businesses and the education sector. It is powered by the Intel Pentium Gold processor and as the name suggests, has a 14-inch display. It is available in a single colour option and provides decent connectivity options. Acer aims to equip students, educational institutions, and small businesses that need to go digital in this current global scenario where people are confined to their homes.

Acer One 14 price in India

The Acer One 14 price in India starts at Rs 22,999 that is presumably the price for the 4GB RAM option. It comes in a single Black colour. Acer says the laptop will be available from the Acer India website, as well as more than 1,500 Acer channel partner stores across the country.

Acer One 14 specifications

The One 14 by Acer comes with a 64-bit version of Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It features a 14-inch display and is powered by the Intel Pentium Gold 4415U processor. This is a dual-core four-thread processor, based on the 14nm architecture. The Acer One 14 comes with 4GB of DDR4 RAM that is expandable up to 32GB. Acer says the laptop has a compact form-factor and impressive screen to body ratio. You also get a standard keyboard and the track pad has dedicated left and right mouse click buttons.

For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a Gigabit LAN port, an HDMI port, two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, one USB Type-A 2.0 port, and a VGA port. Acer says the Acer One 14 comes with 4 hours of claimed battery life. There is also an HD webcam with microphone for video calls. The all black design is minimal with just the Acer branding on the top.

