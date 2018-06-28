Months after the initial global announcement, Acer on Thursday announced the launch of its Nitro 5 gaming laptop in the Indian market. Packed with up to 8th generation Intel Core i7+ hexa-core processors, a minimum of 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon RX560 graphics card. Acer's proprietary Nitro Sense control software helps in system monitoring and cooling management of the machine's CPU and GPU. It runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The chassis of the Acer Nitro 5 features laser texturing on its top cover and a matte, crimson hinge right above the keyboard.

Acer Nitro 5 price in India

The AMD Ryzen 5 model comes at a starting price tag of Rs. 65,999 while the Intel Core-based model has been priced starting at Rs. 72,999. It will be available in India across Acer Exclusive stores, major offline retailers, and online retail websites.

Acer Nitro 5 specifications

The Acer Nitro 5 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display and ships with the latest 8th generation Intel Core i5, Core i7, Core i5+, or Core i7+ processors, with a separate model powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 processor. While the Intel Core processor models arrive with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 or a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, the AMD variant gets a dedicated Radeon RX560 graphics card. The gaming laptop also has Intel Optane memory clocked at 2666MHz and up to 512GB of NVMe PCIe solid-state storage.

Other features of the Acer Nitro 5 include a front-facing HD Web camera, Dolby Atmos Premium and Acer TrueHarmony audio technology, USB Type-C, HDMI 2.0, an Intel Wireless-AC 9560 2x2 802.11ac, and Gigabit Ethernet.

"The new Nitro 5 has been developed keeping the fact in mind that, gamers want powerful specs to enable great experiences on the go at affordable price point and this product is designed to tackle these needs specifically," says Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India. "The advanced features and the latest hardware with a refreshed striking exterior adds to its uniqueness and provides the feeling of intensity to a gamer."