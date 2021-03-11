Technology News
Acer Nitro 5 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Launched in India

Acer Nitro 5 (2021) can offer a battery life of up to 10 hours.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 March 2021 16:25 IST
Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with 144Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Acer Nitro 5 (2021) is powered by the 10th-Gen Intel Core processor
  • Acer Nitro 5 price in India starts at Rs. 89,999
  • Acer Nitro 5 (2021) comes with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs

Acer Nitro 5 (2021) gaming laptop has been launched with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It is touted to be the first laptop in India to feature the brand new Nvidia RTX 30-series hardware. The new laptop is powered by the 10th-Gen Intel Core processor and claims to offer a battery life of up to 10 hours. Additionally, Acer Nitro 5 (2021) laptop comes with CoolBoost technology with dual fans for better heat dissipation and has an RGB-backlit keyboard as well.

Acer Nitro 5 (2021) price in India, availability

Acer Nitro 5 (2021) gaming laptop's price starts at Rs. 89,999 in India. It is already available to buy at Acer exclusive stores, Acer online store, and Amazon. It comes in a single Obisidian Black colour option.

Acer Nitro 5 (2021) specifications, features

The Nitro 5 (2021) gaming laptop runs on Windows 10 Home, It features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) TFT LCD backlit display with 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response. It is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10300H processor and integrates Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of RAM. The laptop comes with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs, up to 2TB HDD, and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

There are stereo speakers on Acer Nitro 5 (2021) and it also has a 720p HD webcam. The laptop has a 57.5Whr battery that can last for up to 10 hours. It weighs about 2.3kg and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, USB Type-C port (USB 3.2 Gen 2), and USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with power-off charging. Nitro 5 adopts Killer Ethernet E2600 to prioritise gameplay and effortlessly stream games as well.

Acer Nitro 5 (2021) laptop has a 4-zone RGB keyboard with dedicated NitroSense Key. WASD and arrow keys are also highlighted for quick location, and the keys have a 1.6mm travel distance. Nitro 5 also features Acer CoolBoost technology that keeps the system temperature at optimal level for consistent gaming performance.

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk 2TB
SSD 256GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
Weight 2.30 kg
