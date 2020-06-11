Technology News
  Acer Nitro 5 With Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU Launched in India

Acer Nitro 5 With Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU Launched in India

Acer Nitro 5 comes with high refresh rate screen options that go up to 144Hz for a smoother gaming experience.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 June 2020 13:25 IST
Acer Nitro 5 With Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU Launched in India

Acer Nitro 5 has a stylish design with red accents

Highlights
  • Acer Nitro 5 launched in India
  • It starts at Rs. 72,990
  • Acer Nitro 5 comes with 10th generation Intel processors

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop has been launched in India, featuring the latest 10th generation Intel Core H-series processors. There are multiple configurations for the Acer Nitro 5 that go up to a Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. There are high refresh rate screen options as well that come with 4-zone RGB keyboards. You can get both 15-inch and 17-inch screen sizes with the Acer Nitro 5. These new gaming laptops retain the ‘gamer' theme of the previous Nitro series laptops.

Acer Nitro 5 price in India

The Acer Nitro 5 price in India starts at Rs. 72,990 and the laptop is available for purchase from the Acer India website, authorised e-commerce platforms, and retail outlets. For Rs. 72,990, you get a 15-inch display, a 10th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.

Acer Nitro 5 specifications, features

The Nitro 5 by Acer comes in both 15-inch and 17-inch screen options and 64-bit version of Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It has a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS panel with 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. You can get up to a 144Hz refresh rate screen with low latency of 3ms. The Nitro 5 is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 H-series processor, paired with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM using two soDIMM modules, and dual M.2 supporting PCIe SSD support in RAID 0 technology. There is also a hard disk drive for mass storage. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MU-MIMO technology, Bluetooth v5.0, an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with power-off charging, and an Ethernet port.

The keyboard is backlit and has 4-zone RGB lighting. The battery in the Acer Nitro 5 is 57.5Wh that the company claims can give up to 10 hours of battery life on a single complete charge. There is an HD webcam as well with 720p resolution. This gaming laptop also has dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra support. The Nitro 5 uses Acer CoolBoost technology to keep temperatures in check while gaming and comes with NitroSense software that has its dedicated key.

 

Acer Nitro 5 (2020) Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 (2020) Laptop

Display size 15.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk 1TB
SSD 256GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650
Weight 2.30 kg
Further reading: Acer, Acer Nitro 5, Acer Nitro 5 price in India, Acer Nitro 5 specifications
