Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop has been launched in India, featuring the latest 10th generation Intel Core H-series processors. There are multiple configurations for the Acer Nitro 5 that go up to a Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. There are high refresh rate screen options as well that come with 4-zone RGB keyboards. You can get both 15-inch and 17-inch screen sizes with the Acer Nitro 5. These new gaming laptops retain the ‘gamer' theme of the previous Nitro series laptops.

Acer Nitro 5 price in India

The Acer Nitro 5 price in India starts at Rs. 72,990 and the laptop is available for purchase from the Acer India website, authorised e-commerce platforms, and retail outlets. For Rs. 72,990, you get a 15-inch display, a 10th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.

Acer Nitro 5 specifications, features

The Nitro 5 by Acer comes in both 15-inch and 17-inch screen options and 64-bit version of Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It has a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS panel with 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. You can get up to a 144Hz refresh rate screen with low latency of 3ms. The Nitro 5 is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 H-series processor, paired with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM using two soDIMM modules, and dual M.2 supporting PCIe SSD support in RAID 0 technology. There is also a hard disk drive for mass storage. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MU-MIMO technology, Bluetooth v5.0, an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with power-off charging, and an Ethernet port.

The keyboard is backlit and has 4-zone RGB lighting. The battery in the Acer Nitro 5 is 57.5Wh that the company claims can give up to 10 hours of battery life on a single complete charge. There is an HD webcam as well with 720p resolution. This gaming laptop also has dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra support. The Nitro 5 uses Acer CoolBoost technology to keep temperatures in check while gaming and comes with NitroSense software that has its dedicated key.