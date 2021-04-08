Acer Nitro 5 with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU has launched in India. The gaming laptop comes with impressive specifications including an RGB backlit keyboard. It features a high refresh rate display and a sturdy build. The Acer Nitro 5 is offered in multiple configurations and a single colour option. It comes with Windows 10 pre-installed and you get stereo speakers as well as a 720p HD webcam placed above the display.

Acer Nitro 5 price in India, availability

Acer Nitro 5 starts at Rs. 71,990 and this will get you the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU + 8GB RAM + Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. The Acer Nitro 5 model with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU starts at Rs. 94,990. Both Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce GTX 1650 models of the gaming laptop will be available for purchase from Flipkart, Acer Exclusive stores, and Acer online store from April 9.

Acer Nitro 5 specifications, features

Acer Nitro 5 comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H six-core CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. You get up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which can be upgraded to 32GB using two SODIMM modules. For storage, there is a 256GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD and a 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD.

The laptop comes with an RGB backlit keyboard with a standard numeric keypad as well as a multi-touch touchpad. There are stereo speakers on the Acer Nitro 5 and a 720p HD webcam above the screen. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with power-off charging support. It is backed by a 57.5Whr battery that is said to last up to 13 hours. In terms dimensions, the Acer Nitro 5 measures 363x255x23.9mm and weighs 2.4kg.

