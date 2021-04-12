Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with the latest 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics card has launched in India. The laptop comes with slim bezels and uses a technology Acer calls CoolBoost, to keep the internals cool. The Acer Nitro 5 supports DTS: X Ultra and has a high refresh rate display with full-HD resolution. The keyboard has RGB backlighting and there is a HD webcam above the display.

Acer Nitro 5 price in India

The Nitro 5 by Acer is priced at Rs. 69,999 and is available for purchase from Amazon and Acer Online Store. This gets you the Intel Core i5 + 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD configuration. The laptop has a black colour finish.

Acer Nitro 5 specifications, features

Acer Nitro 5 runs Windows 10 Home and features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the gaming laptop is powered by the Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB GDDR6 RAM. It comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage that can be upgraded to up to a 2TB HDD.

For connectivity, the Acer Nitro 5 comes with Killer Wi-Fi 6 ax, Bluetooth v5.1, an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, and RJ45 port. The laptop has stereo speakers with support for DTS: X Ultra and the webcam can record in 1,280x720 pixel resolution. Acer has packed a 57.5Whr battery in the Nitro 5 that the company claims, can last up to 8.5 hours.

The gaming laptop comes with an RGB backlit keyboard that has four zone lighting. Acer Nitro 5 has a multi-touch trackpad that supports Windows gestures. For cooling, it has two fans that exhaust hot air out the back and the sides. In terms of dimensions, the Acer Nitro 5 measures 363x255x23.9mm and weighs 2.2 kg.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.