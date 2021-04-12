Technology News
loading
Acer Nitro 5 With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics Launched in India

Acer Nitro 5 has an RGB backlit keyboard with four zone RGB lighting. It has stereo speakers as well.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 April 2021 18:07 IST
Acer Nitro 5 does not have sharp edges on its screen lid

Highlights
  • Acer Nitro 5 with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 has launched in India
  • Acer Nitro 5 comes with 512GB SSD for storage
  • The gaming laptop has 8GB of RAM

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with the latest 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics card has launched in India. The laptop comes with slim bezels and uses a technology Acer calls CoolBoost, to keep the internals cool. The Acer Nitro 5 supports DTS: X Ultra and has a high refresh rate display with full-HD resolution. The keyboard has RGB backlighting and there is a HD webcam above the display.

Acer Nitro 5 price in India

The Nitro 5 by Acer is priced at Rs. 69,999 and is available for purchase from Amazon and Acer Online Store. This gets you the Intel Core i5 + 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD configuration. The laptop has a black colour finish.

Acer Nitro 5 specifications, features

Acer Nitro 5 runs Windows 10 Home and features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the gaming laptop is powered by the Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB GDDR6 RAM. It comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage that can be upgraded to up to a 2TB HDD.

For connectivity, the Acer Nitro 5 comes with Killer Wi-Fi 6 ax, Bluetooth v5.1, an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, and RJ45 port. The laptop has stereo speakers with support for DTS: X Ultra and the webcam can record in 1,280x720 pixel resolution. Acer has packed a 57.5Whr battery in the Nitro 5 that the company claims, can last up to 8.5 hours.

The gaming laptop comes with an RGB backlit keyboard that has four zone lighting. Acer Nitro 5 has a multi-touch trackpad that supports Windows gestures. For cooling, it has two fans that exhaust hot air out the back and the sides. In terms of dimensions, the Acer Nitro 5 measures 363x255x23.9mm and weighs 2.2 kg.

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650
Weight 2.20 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer Nitro 5, Acer Nitro 5 Price in India, Acer Nitro 5 specifications, Acer
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Huawei Plans to Invest $1 Billion on Electric Vehicles and Smart Cars Amid US Sanctions

Comment
