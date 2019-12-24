Technology News
Acer Launches E-Store to Boost Online Sales in India

Acer is offering deals and special inaugural offers for a limited time on its e-store.

24 December 2019
Highlights
  • E-store will feature and sell all the latest range of products
  • The online store will also offers product specifications
  • Acer is launching its online store to strengthen its e-commerce platform

Taiwanese electronics major Acer on Tuesday announced the launch of its online store to strengthen its e-commerce platform in India. The e-store will feature and sell all the latest range of products ranging from laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors and other accessories which are retailed at their brick-and-mortar stores. The online store will also offers product specifications which help consumers get a better understanding on the products before making a buying decision.

"We witnessed that a lot of consumers these days are going online and there is strong potential in the online space, hence we decided to offer our customers a digital shopping experience. This is the first time our fans can access and order all our latest products at their fingertips any time and have them shipped directly to their home," Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India said in a statement.

According to the company, the e-store is primarily an attempt by the firm to satisfy the curiosity of discerning consumers, while also providing them access to an extended range of products and attractive offers.

Additionally, the company is also providing deals and special inaugural offers for a limited time only such as 3-year warranty offer with accidental damage products for every purchase made on the e-store. Also, customers can avail discounts upto 55 percent for select Acer products.

