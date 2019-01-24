NDTV Gadgets360.com

Acer Launches 4 New Durable Chromebook Laptops Aimed at the Education Sector

, 24 January 2019
Photo Credit: Acer

Acer's new Chromebooks feature an 11.6-inch display and are built to last long

Highlights

  • Acer has launched four new durable Chromebook devices
  • All the new Chromebook laptops feature an 11.6-inch display
  • The laptops will ship by the second quarter of 2019

Acer has launched four new Chrome OS-based devices at BETT 2019. The new durable Chromebooks will add to the company's already growing list of Chrome OS devices targeted at the education sector. Chromebooks are ideal for educational purposes given their affordable price points and cloud-based feature set. Acer's latest Chromebooks are high on the durability factor, thanks to their MIL-STD 810G rating, and will start shipping in the US by the second quarter of 2019. The four new models announced on Wednesday include the Chromebook Spin 311, Chromebook Spin 511, Chromebook 311 (C721), and Chromebook 311 (C733).

The company's latest Chromebooks feature an 11.6-inch IPS display, two USB Type-C ports, and two USB 3.0 ports. The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 and Chromebook Spin 511 come with a 360-degree hinge which allows them to be used as convertibles, thanks to touchscreen displays. The Chromebook Spin 311 and Chromebook 311 (C721) are powered by AMD A-Series A4-9120C processors while the Chromebook Spin 511 is powered by Intel Celeron N4000 (dual core) and Celeron N4100 (quad core) processors.

Acer's Chromebook 311 (C721) comes in a standard clamshell form factor. Customers can pick between touchscreen and regular display variants. The Chromebooks also include a spill-resistant keyboard and a moisture-resistant trackpad, making them ideal for educational use cases. Chromebook 311 also supports Bluetooth 5.0.

The Chromebook Spin 511 supports the Wacom EMR Stylus. It's an optional accessory that can be used if the device will be needed for note-taking purposes. The Chromebook also comes with a 5-megapixel camera. The Acer Chromebook 311 (C733) also comes with a spill-resistant keyboard and is powered by Intel Celeron chips.

Acer's latest Chromebook laptops will ship by the second quarter of 2019. The pricing details haven't been revealed so far, much like Acer's previous Chromebook announcements. This is primarily due to the fact that these devices are aimed at institutional buyers and prices may vary depending on how large the order is.

To recall, Acer had announced a bunch of rugged Chromebook devices yesterday. The company was the first, along with HP, to launch Chromebook laptops with AMD processors at CES this year.

