Acer Kicks Off Year-End Online Sale in India to Offer Discounts on Gaming Laptops, Accessories

The ongoing sale also offers Windows laptops starting from Rs. 23,990 along with three years of warranty.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 December 2021 12:21 IST
Acer has started the two-day online sale through its online store in India

Highlights
  • Acer has kicked off its ‘Loot Our Store Sale’
  • The online sale brings discounts on various Acer laptops
  • Acer monitors are also available starting from Rs. 7,690

Acer on Thursday kicked off its year-end sale in India under that is claimed to offer discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 on gaming laptops and up to 67 percent off on gaming accessories. Called ‘Loot Our Store Sale', the two-day sale is exclusive to the Acer online store in India and will last until Friday, December 17. The online sale also brings Acer laptops starting at as low as Rs. 23,990. The online store by the company offers no-cost EMI options, free delivery, and brand warranty.

As per the details available on the Acer online store, the ongoing year-end sale brings Windows laptops starting from Rs. 23,990 along with three years of warranty, gaming laptops with up to Rs. 40,000 discounts, and monitors starting from Rs. 7,690. There is also a two-year extended warranty and a year of accidental damage protection on select models.

The sale also brings gaming accessories such as Acer Nitro headsets, mice, backpacks, and adapters with up to 67 percent discounts. Acer also offers exchange offers on select laptops.

Additionally, customers purchasing the Acer Tab during the online sale are eligible to get the Nitro Headphones worth Rs. 2,999 for free. The tablet is available at Rs. 11,999 and includes specifications such as an 8-inch display, quad-core MediaTek MT8766WA SoC, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and 4G connectivity.

Earlier this month, Acer expanded its gaming laptops lineup in India by launching the Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52). It included an 11th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and a 4K mini-LED display. The company also recently brought the Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51) to the country, with features including a recycled plastic chassis and an 11th-generation Intel Core processor.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
