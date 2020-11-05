Acer Enduro N3 work laptop is the latest product to be launched by the company in India. This laptop has a 14-inch display, is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core processor, and claims to be “designed with military standard for use in locations where normal laptops do not function optimally”. The Acer Enduro N3 has an IP53 rating for resistance to water and dust, and its weight is touted to be just 2kg. It also has a unique Aquafan that repels water drops from all angles.

Acer Enduro N3 price in India, sale

The Acer Enduro N3 laptop is priced at Rs. 76,500 in India. The laptop is already available for sale on Acer.com. It has launched in a single Black colour option.

Acer Enduro N3 specifications

Coming to specifications, the Acer Enduro N3 runs on Windows 10 Professional and features a 14-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processor paired with a DDR4 RAM expandable up to 32GB. There is also up to 512GB of PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD storage. Acer claims the new laptop can last for up to 13 hours on a full charge.

The Acer Enduro N3 is certified for military standard (MIL-STD-810G) durability and also has an IP53 certification. Acer says that the Enduro N3 laptop has been constructed using shock-absorbent items containing a honeycomb shell and is engineered to be resistant to drops, falls, and water.

It weighs about 1.985kg and is 24.85mm high. Acer touts this laptop to be the thinnest and lightest 14-inch IP53-rated rugged laptop in its category. It also comes with multiple layers of security with Hardware TPM 2.0, fingerprint reader, and 3 years of warranty. More integrated technologies include Discrete Trusted Platform Module, AEMS, and password-protected HDDs.

As mentioned earlier, the Acer Enduro N3 laptop comes with a unique water-resistant Aquafan technology that repels water drops from all angles.

