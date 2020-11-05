Technology News
loading

Acer Enduro N3 Rugged Laptop With IP53 Rating, 13-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Acer Enduro N3 has a 14-inch full-HD display and is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core processor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 November 2020 16:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Acer Enduro N3 Rugged Laptop With IP53 Rating, 13-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Acer Enduro N3 rugged laptop is priced at Rs. 76,500

Highlights
  • Acer Enduro N3 has a unique Aquafan that repels water
  • The laptop is available in a single Black colour option
  • Acer Enduro N3 touts to offer 13 hours of battery life

Acer Enduro N3 work laptop is the latest product to be launched by the company in India. This laptop has a 14-inch display, is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core processor, and claims to be “designed with military standard for use in locations where normal laptops do not function optimally”. The Acer Enduro N3 has an IP53 rating for resistance to water and dust, and its weight is touted to be just 2kg. It also has a unique Aquafan that repels water drops from all angles.

Acer Enduro N3 price in India, sale

The Acer Enduro N3 laptop is priced at Rs. 76,500 in India. The laptop is already available for sale on Acer.com. It has launched in a single Black colour option.

Acer Enduro N3 specifications

Coming to specifications, the Acer Enduro N3 runs on Windows 10 Professional and features a 14-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processor paired with a DDR4 RAM expandable up to 32GB. There is also up to 512GB of PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD storage. Acer claims the new laptop can last for up to 13 hours on a full charge.

The Acer Enduro N3 is certified for military standard (MIL-STD-810G) durability and also has an IP53 certification. Acer says that the Enduro N3 laptop has been constructed using shock-absorbent items containing a honeycomb shell and is engineered to be resistant to drops, falls, and water.

It weighs about 1.985kg and is 24.85mm high. Acer touts this laptop to be the thinnest and lightest 14-inch IP53-rated rugged laptop in its category. It also comes with multiple layers of security with Hardware TPM 2.0, fingerprint reader, and 3 years of warranty. More integrated technologies include Discrete Trusted Platform Module, AEMS, and password-protected HDDs.

As mentioned earlier, the Acer Enduro N3 laptop comes with a unique water-resistant Aquafan technology that repels water drops from all angles.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Acer Enduro N3 Laptop

Acer Enduro N3 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1080x1920 pixels
Processor Core i5
OS Windows 10 Professional
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.99 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer Enduro N3, Acer Enduro N3 Price in India, Acer Enduro N3 Specifications, Acer Enduro N3 Features, Acer Enduro N3 Sale, Acer
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 Key Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Run on KaiOS
Acer Enduro N3 Rugged Laptop With IP53 Rating, 13-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Launched: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 9 Smartphone With 120Hz Display, AdaptiveSync Support Tipped
  3. Samsung Galaxy M21 Getting One UI 2.5 Core Update in India: Report
  4. Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition With Core i3 Processor Launched in India
  5. Mi TV 4A 43 Horizon Edition Review
  6. Sony A8H OLED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,79,990
  7. Reliance Jio Phone Users Get Three New All-in-One Prepaid Annual Plans
  8. Samsung W21 5G With Similar Specifications as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launched
  9. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Begins November 8: Top Deals on Phones
  10. Airtel Starts Giving Free YouTube Premium Subscription for 3 Months
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Messages Starts Rolling Out Text Scheduling Feature: Report
  2. Acer Enduro N3 Rugged Laptop With IP53 Rating, 13-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 Key Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Run on KaiOS
  4. LG’s Upcoming Experimental Smartphone Might Be Called LG Rollable
  5. Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition With 10th-Gen Intel Core i3 Processor, 8GB RAM Launched in India
  6. Sony A8H 4K HDR OLED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,79,990
  7. Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Upgrade Scheme Offers Up to 70 Percent Assured Buyback on Smartphones, Starts at Rs. 399
  8. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Launched, Rollout to Be Completed in November
  9. Huawei Nova 8 SE, Nova 8 SE High Edition With Quad Rear Cameras, 66W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Nintendo Switch Rides Pandemic Boost to Hike Sales Forecast to 2.4 Crore Units
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com