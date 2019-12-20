Technology News
Acer ConceptD, ConceptD Pro Range of High-End PCs and Monitors Launched in India

Acer's ConceptD brand is a collection of high-end desktops, notebooks and monitors.

By | Updated: 20 December 2019 19:11 IST
Acer ConceptD, ConceptD Pro Range of High-End PCs and Monitors Launched in India

Laptops under the Creator series come with Nvidia GeForce/Quadro RTX GPUs delivery

Highlights
  • Acer on Thursday launched its ConceptD series
  • ConceptD brand is a collection of desktops, notebooks, and monitors
  • Concept D series boasts of 10 products

Taiwanese electronics major Acer on Thursday launched its ConceptD series for both consumer and commercial use in India.

The new ConceptD brand is a collection of high-end desktops, notebooks, and monitors optimised for today's professional creators such as graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects and developers.

The new Concept D series boasts of 10 products which include ConceptD 500 Desktop, ConceptD 3, 9, 7 and 5 Notebooks, CP3 Monitor, ConceptD 9 Pro, 7 Pro, 5 Pro and 3 Pro.

Since the product line-up is designed for creators, these new laptops under the Creator series come with Nvidia GeForce/Quadro RTX GPUs delivery and up to 9th Gen Intel Core processors, built for peak performance and long hours of uninterrupted use.

As part of the RTX Studio laptop programme, ConceptD Pro series notebooks with Nvidia Quadro RTX GPUs are among the first notebooks to support real-time ray tracing and advanced Artificial Intelligence capabilities.

acer conceptd 7 pro full ConceptD 7 Pro

Dell ConceptD 7 Pro

 

"We wanted to close the year on a high note with the launch of our new ConceptD family in India for our customers," Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India, said in a statement.

"As the groundwork of a full line of creator products, we've conceived PCs with high-performance processors and graphics that can handle extreme workloads, and put them inside quiet, minimalist designs to inspire creators to release their creativity," Kohli added.

With a starting price of Rs 99,999, the ConceptD 500 will be available from January 2020, Acer said, adding that the ConceptD CP3 monitor for creators would also be available from next month.

The ConceptD 9 laptop will be available from next month at a starting price of Rs 3,59,999.

The ConceptD Pro line-up features four laptops, nearly all of which are part of NVIDIA's RTX Studio certification programme and target different needs and price points.

