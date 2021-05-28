Acer has launched new laptop models and updated its current lineup with the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core H-series processors and the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. The ConceptD Creator notebook series has been updated to now include a 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Its gaming lineup of Predator series laptops have also been updated with the new Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs. The TravelMate P6 series includes two lightweight performance notebooks that come with 5G and NFC connectivity. There is also the Acer Swift X that comes with the latest AMD Ryzen CPU.

Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel (CC715-72G) starts at $2,499 (roughly Rs. 1.81 lakh) and will be available in North America and EMEA in October. The ConceptD 5 (CN516-72G) from Acer starts at $1,999.99 (roughly Rs. 1.37 lakh). It will be available in North America from August and in EMEA from July. Acer ConceptD 3 (CN314-72G) will start at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1.14 lakh) with availability in EMEA in September. Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel (CC314-73G) will start at $1,599.99 (roughly Rs. 1.15 lakh) and will be available in North America in December. It will be available in EMEA in September.

Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) will be available in North America from August starting at $2,499.99. Predator Triton 500 SE (PT516-51s) will start at $1,749.99 (roughly Rs. 1.26 lakh) with availability in June.

Acer TravelMate Spin P6 (TMP614RN-52) starts at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1.01 lakh) and will be available in North America from December. Acer TravelMate P6 (TMP614-52) starts at $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 94,100) and will be available in North America in December as well.

Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) starts at $899.99 (roughly Rs. 65,200) and will go on sale in North America in June.

It is unclear when these laptop models will make their way to the Indian market.

Acer ConceptD series specifications, features

Acer ConceptD notebook series has been refreshed with the 11th-Gen Intel Core H-series processors and can be equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs or Nvidia RTX professional laptop GPUs based on Ampere architecture. Acer ConceptD 5 (CN516-72G) is offered with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU while Acer ConceptD 5 Pro (CN516-72P) comes with up to Nvidia RTX A5000 GPU. Both models feature 16-inch 3K (3,072x1,920 pixels) displays with 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 64GB of DDR4 3,200Hz RAM with up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSDs storage. For connectivity, they come with dual USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, HDMI 2.1, microSD card carder, and more.

Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel (CC715-72G) comes with the 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU. The Pro variant comes with up to an Intel Xeon W-11955M processor and up to Nvidia RTX A5000 laptop GPU. You get up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe SSDs for storage. Both models are equipped with 15.6-inch 4K touch screen displays with Pantone validation.

Acer ConceptD 3 series includes the ConceptD 3 (CC314-72G) a 14-inch model (CN314-72G) and a convertible model (CC314-72G). There is also ConceptD 3 Pro (CN314-72P) and ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro (CC314-72P) that are powered by up to Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia T1200 laptop GPU. They can be equipped with 11th-Gen Intel Core H-series processors and Nvidia GeForce GPUs as well, including the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. They come with PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and a Thunderbolt 4 port. All models feature full-HD displays that boast Pantone validation.

Acer Predator series specifications, features

The Predator Triton 500 SE (PT516-51s) and Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) have been upgraded to the 11th-Gen Intel Core H-series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs. They come with Acer's 5th-generation AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology for improved cooling, Intel Killer E3100 Ethernet controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, DTS:X Ultra audio, and more. With up to an Intel Core i9 CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU, the Predator series delivers high performance in a portable form factor. The Predator Triton 500 SE comes with a 16-inch 16:10 aspect ratio WQXGA display that has 165Hz refresh rate. The Helios 500 has a 17.3-inch 4K Mini LED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Vesa Display HDR 1000 support.

Acer Predator Helios 500 has an RGB keyboard

Acer TravelMate series specifications, features

Acer TravelMate P6 series includes the TravelMate P6 and TravelMate Spin P6 models that feature 14-inch Full-HD+ IPS displays with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. They are powered by the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core vPro processors, up to 32GB DDR4x RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe Gen3 x4 SSD for storage. The TravelMate P6 series is also MIL-STD 810H compliant. You get Wi-Fi 6 and optional eSIM/ USIM-enabled 5G connectivity. They also come with Thunderbolt 4 ports and NFC connectivity. TravelMate P6 can provide up to 20-hour battery life and support for fast charging.

Acer Swift X specifications, features

Acer Swift X is the only laptop in the company's updated lineup to come with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors. It features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU and can provide up to 17 hours of battery life. You get a 14-inch full-HD IPS display that has 100 percent sRGB coverage. It can be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Acer Swift X is backed by a 59W battery and is 17.9mm thick.