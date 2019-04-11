At its Next@Acer annual hardware event, Acer has introduced a new brand called ConceptD, which will cater to graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects, developers and other creators. This includes a new line of high-end desktops, laptops and monitors — all built using a new design language for quieter workflows and with factory-calibrated displays for professional use.

“The ConceptD product portfolio was conceived to give creators the tools to focus on the creative process and make beautiful things,” said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer.

ConceptD 900 and ConceptD 500 desktops specification, pricing and availability

The ConceptD 900 and 500 high-end desktops feature a range of Nvidia GPUs up to a Quadro RTX 6000 aimed at enabling high-end visual effects rendering, complex 3D modelling, simulations, as well as AI and deep learning development. The high core count is said to bring load times down and improve multitasking while achieving enterprise-class reliability, stability, and security.

The ConceptD 900 features dual Intel Xeon Gold 6148 processors with up to 40 cores, and 80 threads, an NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 GPU and 12 memory slots for a total of up to 192GB of ECC memory. The chassis is capable of holding up to five storage bays for RAID 0/1 capable drives and for upgradability, you get three free PCIe x8 and four PCIe x16 slots. The chassis features a matte black finish with amber LED accent lighting. It will be available in May in the US for a starting price of $19,999 (roughly Rs. 13,91,260).

The Acer ConceptD 900 (left) and the ConceptD 500 desktops



The ConceptD 500 comes with a white colour tone and smooth curves on all sides. It's designed to fit in a modern working environment and even has a woodgrain-inspired finish on the top. It also has a Qi wireless charging pad and a retractable headphone stand. It's powered by up to a 9th generation Intel processor and Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 GPUs. Prices start at $1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,18,200) and will be available starting June in the US.

ConceptD 9, 7, 5 laptops specification, pricing, and availability

The ConceptD 9 laptop features a display on a rotating hinge, similar to the Acer Triton 900 gaming laptop. This allows the 17.3-inch UHD display to flip over, enabling different usage modes. Such as display, ezel, stand and laptop. The display is also Pantone Validated and covers 100 percent of the Adobe RGB color gamut. The display also works with a Wacom EMR stylus and supports up to 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for more accurate sketching. The laptop is powered by the latest Intel and Nvidia RTX GPUs and come in variety of RAM and storage configurations. The ConceptD 9 laptop is priced starting at $4,999 (roughly Rs. 3,47,500).

The Acer ConceptD 9 has a unique, flip-out LCD screen for creators



The ConceptD 7 is more portable, featuring a 15.6-inch calibrated UHD panel and measures just 17.9mm in thickness and weighs roughly 2.1kg. The choice of CPU and GPU is similar to the Concept 9, expect you get Nvidia's Max-Q RTX series here due to the slim form-factor. This starts at $2,299 (roughly Rs. 1,59,900).

Finally, the ConceptD 5 is an even slimmer and lighter professional laptop measuring 16.9mm in thickness and weighs around 1.5kg. It uses magnesium alloy for the lid and palm-rest areas, narrow display bezels and decently powerful internals such as the 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor with Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics. The ConceptD 5 is starts at a price of $1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,18,200).

ConceptD CM7321K, CP7271K monitors specification, pricing and availability

The ConceptD CM7321K is a 32-inch monitor suited for 2D creators. This 32-inch, 4K UHD panel is DisplayHDR 1000 certified and has 1152 zones of local-dimming LEDs. It also has things like 99 percent coverage of the Adobe RGB colour space, 89.5 percent Rec.2020 for mastering content. Its priced at $3,199 (roughly Rs. 2,22,500) and will be available from September in the US.

The ConceptD CM7321K is a calibrated, 32-inch 4K panel aimed at designers



The ConceptD CP7271K is a Pantone-validated 27-inch monitor optimised for 3D creators. It features a colour accuracy of Delta-E <1, a wide colour gamut of 99 percent of the AdobeRGB colour space, and 93 percent DCI-P3 colour space. It also features G-SYNC Ultimate and DisplayHDR 1000 for professional-grade colour and image detail. It's priced at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,39,100) and will be available in the US striating July.

Acer also unveiled the ConceptD OJO Windows Mixed-Reality headset, featuring a 4,320 x 2,160 display, detachable and swappable head strap design, inter-pupil distance adjustment, and a classic white finish. Acer hasn't revealed the pricing of this yet.