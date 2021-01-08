Acer Chromebook Spin 514 has been launched ahead of CES 2021 as the latest addition to the company's laptop portfolio. There's also Acer Chromebook Enterprise 514 that caters to working professionals. Acer Chromebook Spin 514 has a 360-degree hinge for keeping it in tent mode, flat mode, or using it like a tablet. The laptop is military grade-certified and has a narrow-bezel 14-inch full-HD Corning Gorilla Glass touch display. Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is said to be the company's first laptop to utilize the latest generation of AMD Ryzen mobile processors.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 price, availability

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is priced in the US starting at $479 (roughly Rs. 35,000) and in EMEA markets starting at EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 47,400). It will be available in North America in February and in EMEA in March. Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514, on the other hand, is priced in the US starting at $749 (roughly Rs. 54,800) and in EMEA starting at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 71,600). Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 will be available in North America and in EMEA starting March this year. The company hasn't announced any information on the laptops' India availability yet.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 specifications

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 features a 14-inch full-HD IPS touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has slim 6.1mm side bezels and a 78 percent screen-to-body ratio. It sports a backlit keyboard and is MIL-STD 810H military grade compliant. The 2-in-1 laptop's chassis is made of anodised, sandblasted aluminium and features a stylish diamond-cut pattern on the top cover and touchpad. Acer says that the laptop is designed to survive drops from heights of up to 122cm and withstand up to 60kg of downward force.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is touted to be first to integrate the latest generation of AMD Ryzen 3000-series mobile processors. Models with AMD Ryzen 7 3700C or Ryzen 5 3500C quad-core processors will come with inbuilt AMD Radeon Vega Mobile Graphics. In addition, the Chromebook Spin 514 comes with up to 16GB DDR4 DRAM and up to 256GB storage. The company says the laptop can last for 10 hours and weighs just 1.55kg. It is 17.35mm thin as well.

Ports on Acer Chromebook Spin 514 include two USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1 (up to 5Gbps)) ports, both supporting DisplayPort over USB Type-C and USB charging. There is also a microSD card reader and a HDMI port for connectivity. There's dual-integrated stereo speakers, dual microphones, and support for Google Assistant is also introduced. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac), 2x2 MU-MIMO technology, HD webcam, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 comes with enhanced software and security bundled in. For instance, there is a zero-touch enrolment feature that IT departments can take advantage of, and it essentially enables the laptop to automatically enrol into enterprise administration as soon as the end user connects to the internet. Both the laptops offer access to Google Play Store, as is the case with all ChromeOS laptops.