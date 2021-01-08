Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Acer Chromebook Spin 514 With AMD Ryzen 3000 C Series Mobile Processor Launched Ahead of CES 2021

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 With AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processor Launched Ahead of CES 2021

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 comes with a 360-degree hinge and a 14-inch full-HD IPS display.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 January 2021 17:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Acer Chromebook Spin 514 With AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processor Launched Ahead of CES 2021

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 features a 78 percent screen-to-body ratio

Highlights
  • Acer Chromebook Spin 514 will go on sale in February in the US
  • In EMEA, the laptop will be made available in March
  • Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 has also been unveiled alongside

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 has been launched ahead of CES 2021 as the latest addition to the company's laptop portfolio. There's also Acer Chromebook Enterprise 514 that caters to working professionals. Acer Chromebook Spin 514 has a 360-degree hinge for keeping it in tent mode, flat mode, or using it like a tablet. The laptop is military grade-certified and has a narrow-bezel 14-inch full-HD Corning Gorilla Glass touch display. Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is said to be the company's first laptop to utilize the latest generation of AMD Ryzen mobile processors.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 price, availability

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is priced in the US starting at $479 (roughly Rs. 35,000) and in EMEA markets starting at EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 47,400). It will be available in North America in February and in EMEA in March. Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514, on the other hand, is priced in the US starting at $749 (roughly Rs. 54,800) and in EMEA starting at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 71,600). Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 will be available in North America and in EMEA starting March this year. The company hasn't announced any information on the laptops' India availability yet.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 specifications

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 features a 14-inch full-HD IPS touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has slim 6.1mm side bezels and a 78 percent screen-to-body ratio. It sports a backlit keyboard and is MIL-STD 810H military grade compliant. The 2-in-1 laptop's chassis is made of anodised, sandblasted aluminium and features a stylish diamond-cut pattern on the top cover and touchpad. Acer says that the laptop is designed to survive drops from heights of up to 122cm and withstand up to 60kg of downward force.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is touted to be first to integrate the latest generation of AMD Ryzen 3000-series mobile processors. Models with AMD Ryzen 7 3700C or Ryzen 5 3500C quad-core processors will come with inbuilt AMD Radeon Vega Mobile Graphics. In addition, the Chromebook Spin 514 comes with up to 16GB DDR4 DRAM and up to 256GB storage. The company says the laptop can last for 10 hours and weighs just 1.55kg. It is 17.35mm thin as well.

Ports on Acer Chromebook Spin 514 include two USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1 (up to 5Gbps)) ports, both supporting DisplayPort over USB Type-C and USB charging. There is also a microSD card reader and a HDMI port for connectivity. There's dual-integrated stereo speakers, dual microphones, and support for Google Assistant is also introduced. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac), 2x2 MU-MIMO technology, HD webcam, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 comes with enhanced software and security bundled in. For instance, there is a zero-touch enrolment feature that IT departments can take advantage of, and it essentially enables the laptop to automatically enrol into enterprise administration as soon as the end user connects to the internet. Both the laptops offer access to Google Play Store, as is the case with all ChromeOS laptops.

Acer ChromeBook Spin CP315-1H-P4VG Laptop

Acer ChromeBook Spin CP315-1H-P4VG Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Pentium Dual Core
RAM 4GB
OS Chrome OS
Hard disk No
SSD 64GB
Weight 2.10 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer Chromebook Spin 514, Acer Chromebook Spin 514 Price, Acer
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Ludo King Gets Quick Ludo, Up to Six Player Online Multiplayer Modes
Acer Chromebook Spin 514 With AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processor Launched Ahead of CES 2021
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Booking Freebies Include Phone Cover
  3. Realme V15 5G Launched With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  4. OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Band Details Leaked Through OnePlus Health App
  5. What Data Do Different Messaging Apps Like WhatsApp and Signal Collect?
  6. Amkette EvoFox GameBox With Hundreds of Preloaded Games Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price Cut in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i Laptops Launched in India
  9. LG webOS 6.0 Introduced for Its 2021 Smart TV Lineup With New UI
  10. Samsung Galaxy M02s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Receives BIS Certification, India Launched Tipped for Q1 2020
  2. Google Chrome’s Proposal to Remove Third-Party Cookies to Be Probed by UK Competition Watchdog
  3. Acer Chromebook Spin 514 With AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processor Launched Ahead of CES 2021
  4. Ludo King Gets Quick Ludo, Up to Six Player Online Multiplayer Modes
  5. WhatsApp Versus Signal, Telegram, Facebook Messenger: What Data Does Each App Collect?
  6. Realme V15 5G Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, Hints at Possible India Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 May Have Similar Camera Design to Galaxy S21, Concept Image Shows
  8. Acer Predator XB273U NX, Predator XB323QK NV, Nitro XV282K KV Gaming Monitors Launched
  9. Samsung Rides Remote Working, TV Watching-Fuelled Chip and Display Sales to Post Q4 Operating Profit
  10. Smart Home Device Sales Rose Sharply in 2020, Xiaomi Survey Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com