Acer on Wednesday, October 13 launched four new Chromebooks — Chromebook Spin 514, Chromebook 515, Chromebook Spin 314, and Chromebook 514 — at its next@acer global event. Designed for work, education, and entertainment, Acer Chromebook Spin 514, Chromebook 515, and Chromebook Spin 314 are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs, while the Acer Chromebook 514 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 828 processor. Acer Chromebook Spin 514, Chromebook Spin 314, and Chromebook 514 sport 14-inch displays, while the Chromebook 515 comes with a larger 15.6-inch display. All four Chrome OS laptops are said to support Android apps via the Google Play store. The Acer laptop models except for Chromebook 514 are also bring offered in Enterprise editions that feature management tools for IT departments.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514, Chromebook 515, Chromebook Spin 314, Chromebook 514: Price and availability

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H) is priced starting at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 69,700) and will be available in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region in October. The convertible laptop will also be available for purchase in North America in January 2022 starting at $699.99 (roughly Rs.52,600). Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 comes with a price tag of $899.99 (roughly Rs. 67,700) and will be available in North America in December. The device will go on sale in EMEA in October starting at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 91,500).

The price of the second model, the Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T) starts at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,500) and will be available in EMEA in October. Acer Chromebook Enterprise 515 will be available for purchase at $649.99 (roughly Rs. 48,900) in North America starting in January next year. It will cost EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 69,700) in the EMEA where it goes on sale in October.

Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (CP314-1H/N) is priced at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 37,600) in North America and will go on sale this year in November. In EMEA, the device will be available in October for EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,000).

Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H/T) will go on sale in North America in December with a price tag of $399.99 (roughly Rs. 30,000). It will be available in EMEA in November for EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,800).

All these new models will be available for purchase via the Acer Online Store.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 specifications

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H) comes with a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio and narrow borders on all four sides. It is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and reportedly offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage. The convertible laptop features a Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad and a backlit keyboard.

Its full-HD MIPI webcam is said to use temporal noise reduction technology and a blue glass filter to minimise light flare during video calls. It has two upward-facing speakers, dual microphones, an inbuilt amplifier, as well as support for DTS audio.

The 2-in-1 laptop features aluminum top and bottom covers and has an MIL-STD 810H certification. It comes with dual USB Type-C ports and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+). The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 offers up to 10 hours of battery life and is claimed to charge 50 percent of its battery life in just 30 minutes.

The Acer Chromebook Spin Enterprise 514 comes with the same specs but with advanced management tools for IT departments that the company says automatically enrolls the Chrome OS machines into enterprise administration as soon as the users connect to the internet with “zero-touch enrolment”. The Enterprise additions are also claimed to have upgraded security.

Acer Chromebook 515 specifications

Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T) — as well as the Acer Chromebook Enterprise 515 — features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with optional multi-touch capability. The laptop comes with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It is claimed by Acer to deliver up to a 40 percent performance improvement over previous generations. The Acer Chromebook 515 gets up to 16GB of RAM and offers 512GB PCIe NVMe storage. The laptop supports DTS Audio for high-quality sound output and features a webcam shutter to ensure privacy. It features an inbuilt smart amplifier, a numeric keypad, and two inbuilt microphones. For smooth typing, the Acer Chromebook 515 has a Gorilla Glass touchpad and a backlit keyboard.

The Acer Chromebook 515 comes with a MIL-STD 810H certification with an aluminum lid. Also, users will get two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with up to 10Gbps data transfer rate along with a microSD card reader. The laptop features Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) connectivity and includes an HDMI port.

Acer Chromebook Spin 314 specifications

Manufactured in an eco-friendly manner, the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 features an OceanGlass touchpad, which the company claims is made entirely out of the plastic waste that is recycled into a glass-like material. It has a 14-inch full-HD IPS touchscreen display and is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor. The laptop reportedly comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.

With an HDMI port, a microSD slot, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, and dual USB 3.2 Type-A ports, the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 provide quick data transfer options. For connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 6 support and an 802.11ax wireless antenna. The 2x2 MU-MIMO technology is also available for faster wireless speeds.

Support for DTS Audio technology, dual microphones, upward-facing speakers, and an optional backlit keyboard are some of the other specifications of the device. Acer Chromebook Spin 314 is said to offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Acer Chromebook 514 specifications

Apart from the Intel-powered devices, Acer has also launched the Chromebook 514 equipped with MediaTek's mid-tier Kompanio 828 SoC. The Chromebook packs up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. It features a 14-inch matte full-HD IPS (1,920x1,080) display with an optional touch display as well as a Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad. The laptop has 7.1mm thin bezels and supports DTS Audio for better sound quality from its two upward-facing speakers. The Acer Chromebook 514 features two inbuilt microphones and a backlit keyboard as well.

For connectivity, it features Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-A port, and two USB Type-C ports. The Acer Chromebook 514 offers a battery life of up to 15 hours and is said to charge to 50 percent in only 30 minutes. The device weighs 1.3 kilograms.