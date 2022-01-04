Acer on Tuesday launched three new Chromebooks — Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315, and Chromebook 314 — at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022). Designed for hybrid work, education, and entertainment, Chromebook Spin 513 is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor, while Chromebook 315 and Chromebook 314 pack the latest Intel processors. The new Chromebook Spin 513 comes with a 13.5-inch display and Chromebook 315 sport a larger 15.6-inch anti-glare full-HD display. Chromebook 314 features a 14-inch full-HD display. The three new Chrome OS laptops will support Android apps via Google Play store.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315, Chromebook 314: Price and availability

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) will go on sale in North America in June starting at $599.99 (roughly Rs. 44,600). It will be available in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region in April starting at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 54,600).

The Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) will be available for purchase in North America in January starting at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,300 ). The device will cost EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 33,600) in EMEA and will be available for purchase by March.

Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) will go on sale in North America in June with a price tag of $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,300). In EMEA, it will go on sale starting April for EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 31,100).

The India price and availability of the new Acer Chromebook models is yet to be announced.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 specifications

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) comes with a 13.5-inch (2,256x1,504 pixels) display (Acer calls it VertiView display) with a 3:2 aspect ratio. It has narrow side bezels that measure at 0.3 inches. Chromebook Spin 513 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor and reportedly offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Chromebook Spin 513 can transform between four different usage modes. The screen can be bent back to use like a tablet while traveling. The premium aluminum Chromebook meets military durability standards (MIL-STD 810H). It sports a backlit keyboard, a USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity.

Acer has equipped the Chromebook Spin 513 with a pair of upward-facing speakers, as well as a pair of microphones. It has support for DTS audio. The battery of Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is said to last up to 10 hours.

Acer Chromebook 315 specifications

Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) sports a 15.6-inch anti-glare full-HD display with an optional touchscreen. The keyboard features a numeric keypad, making it suitable for the emerging hybrid work culture. Acer Chromebook 315 features an eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad, which the company claims is made entirely out of plastic waste that is recycled into a glass-like material.

The device features an HDR webcam with a wide field-of-view with flare-reducing technology. Acer has outfitted the Chromebook 315 with a pair of integrated microphones and DTS audio. According to Acer, the laptop is powered by the latest Intel processors. It is likely to include Intel Celeron dual-core N4500, Celeron quad-core N5100, or the Pentium Silver N600.

Chromebook 315 with Wi-Fi 6 and dual USB Type-C ports and is said to offer up to 10 hours of battery life.

Acer Chromebook 314 specifications

Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) is the affordable option in the lineup. Specifications of Chromebook 314 are pretty much the same as Chromebook 315. It features a 14-inch full-HD IPS touchscreen display with an anti-glare coating. It has 0.32-inch side bezels as well. Chromebook 314 also comes with an OceanGlass touchpad. Users can navigate Chrome OS via the optional multi-touch display or the OceanGlass touchpad.

Chromebook 314 packs two inbuilt microphones and a webcam with temporal noise reduction (TNR) technology for better video quality in low-light conditions. Support for DTS Audio technology, USB Type-C ports are also featured on the laptop. The battery of Chromebook 314 is said to last up to 10 hours on a full charge.