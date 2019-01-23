NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Acer Chromebook 512, Chromebook Spin 512 Launched; Rugged Acer TravelMate B114 21 Also Unveiled

Acer Chromebook 512, Chromebook Spin 512 Launched; Rugged Acer TravelMate B114-21 Also Unveiled

, 23 January 2019
Acer Chromebook 512, Chromebook Spin 512 Launched; Rugged Acer TravelMate B114-21 Also Unveiled

The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 has a convertible form factor with a 360-degree hinge.

Highlights

  • The Chromebook Spin 512 also comes with a stylus
  • All three computing machines have a rugged build
  • The Acer TravelMate B114-21 runs Windows 10 in S mode

Acer has added two new products to its lineup of Chromebooks in the form of the Acer Chromebook Spin 512 and Acer Chromebook 512, both of which feature a rugged build and are targeted at students. The new laptops comply with the MIL-STD 810G military standards for durability and also feature a shock-absorbing build. The company has also launched the rugged TravelMate B114-21 notebook which runs Windows 10 S and adheres to the same build quality standards as the two new Chromebooks launched by Acer.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 is a convertible Chromebook which can be used in multiple modes such as the traditional laptop mode, tent mode, and tablet mode, thanks to a 360-degree hinge. The Chromebook Spin 512 features a sturdy which complies with the MIL-STD 810G military standards as well as the ASTM F963-16 and UL/IED 60950-1 toy safety standards, aside from sporting a spill-proof keyboard with a liquid drainage system at the bottom of the chassis.

Talking about the specifications, the Acer Chromebook Spin 512 can be configured with a quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N5000 or a quad-core Intel Celeron N4100 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC internal storage which can be expanded via a microSD card slot. The new Chromebook features a touch-sensitive 12-inch IPS LCD display (1366 x 912 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 3:2 and a wide viewing angle of 170-degrees with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass on top.

acer 512 large Acer Chromebook

The Acer Chromebook 512 flaunts a rugged build and has a 180-degree hinge

Port selection includes two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 also has support for Wireless-AC 2x2 802.11ac MU-MIMO for Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity and also comes with a dockable Wacom EMR stylus. Acer claims that the new Chromebook can last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. There is an 8-megapixel webcam for facilitating video calls.

The Acer Chromebook 512 has a traditional laptop form factor with a 180-degree rotatable hinge and adheres to the same build quality and durability standard as the Acer Chromebook Spin 512. Moreover, the port selection, battery, and display (non-touch) of the Chromebook 512 are also identical to its convertible sibling. The Acer Chromebook 512 offers a choice between an Intel Celeron N4000, Celeron N4100, or a Pentium Silver N5000 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

The Acer Chromebook 512 has been priced at $329 (roughly Rs. 23,400) while the Acer Chromebook Spin 512 carries a price tag of $449 (roughly Rs. 32,000). Both the new Chromebooks from Acer will hit the shelves in Q2 2018 in North America and the EMEA region.

acer travel large Acer TravelMate Notebook

The Acer TravelMate B114-21 is powered by an AMD APU with Radeon graphics

The Acer TravelMate B114-21 is a rugged notebook which runs Windows 10 in S mode. The new laptop also complies with the same durability standards as the two new Chromebooks from Acer and features a rubber bumper and an impact-resistant body which can withstand drops from a height of up to 122cm. The Acer TravelMate B114-21 can be configured with up to a 7th Gen AMD A6-9220C APU coupled with Radeon R5 graphics, ticking alongside a peak 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of dual-lane PCIe NVMeSSD storage.

Acer will also reportedly offer low-powered versions of the device too powered by an AMD A4-9120 APU and up to 64GB of eMMC flash memory. The new Acer laptop comes with a 14-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080) display with a 180-degree rotatable hinge. Port selection is covered by an HDMI port, two USB 2.0 ports, one USB 3.1 port, an SD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an RJ-45 Ethernet port, while Wi-Fi 802.11ac handles wireless connectivity. The Acer TravelMate B114-21 starts at $319 (roughly Rs. 22,700) and will be available at some point in Q2 2019, however, availability will vary on a regional basis.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer, Acer Chromebook 512, Acer TravelMate B114-21
Acer Chromebook 512, Chromebook Spin 512 Launched; Rugged Acer TravelMate B114-21 Also Unveiled
