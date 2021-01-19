Technology News
  Acer Announces Chromebook 511, Chrombeook Spin 512, TravelMate Spin B3, Two More Laptops Aimed at Students

Acer Announces Chromebook 511, Chrombeook Spin 512, TravelMate Spin B3, Two More Laptops Aimed at Students

Acer says the laptops are tested to meet the MIL-STD 810H durability standard.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 19 January 2021 19:47 IST
Acer Announces Chromebook 511, Chrombeook Spin 512, TravelMate Spin B3, Two More Laptops Aimed at Students

Acer TravelMate Spin B3 is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver processor

Highlights
  • Acer Chromebook 511 can last up to 20 hours on a single charge
  • Acer Chromebook Spin 512 has a 12-inch HD+ IPS display
  • Acer TravelMate Spin B3 can be flipped to turn into a tablet

Acer Chromebook 511, Acer Chromebook 311, Acer Chromebook Spin 512, Acer Chromebook Spin 511, and Acer TravelMate Spin B3 have been announced by the company. Designed with students in mind, the laptops are tested to meet the MIL-STD 810H durability standard, as per Acer. While the prices and availability of the laptops in the US and Europe have been revealed, it is not yet known when they will be available in in India.

Acer Chromebook 511 price, specifications

Acer Chromebook 511 (C741L) will be available in the US in April starting at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 29,200) and in Europe in March starting at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,400.)

The Chromebook 511 by Acer is an 11.6-inch laptop powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c SoC. As per the company, it can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. It has 4G LTE connectivity. Acer Chromebook 511 has mechanically anchored keys and a drainage system built into its keyboard to protect the device's internals from accidental spills.

Acer Chromebook 311 price, specifications

Acer Chromebook 311 (C722) is priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 21,900) in the US and will be available there starting this month. It will be available in Europe for EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 23,900) in March. It is aimed at “surviving the mishaps of a typical school day and is also suitable for more vulnerable young learners.”

This device is powered by a MediaTek MT8183 processor that the company says is designed around a number of industrial durability and safety standards. The keys have been mechanically anchored with two wings that extend out under the chassis. It has about 20 hours of battery life and has an option touch screen.

As per Acer, the Chromebook 311 is compliant with the MIL-STD 810H standard and can survive falls of up to 48.03-inch and withstand up to 60kgs. Acer also claims that the device can withstand up to 330ml of water.

Acer Chromebook Spin 512 price, specifications

[Acer Chromebook Spin 512] (R853TA) will be available in the US in April starting at $429.99 (roughly Rs. 31,455) and in Europe in March 2021, starting at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,400). It comes with 8GB RAM and 64GB storage.

It is powered by an Intel processer and has integrated Wi-Fi 6 and Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass displays. It has a 12-inch HD+ IPS display and 3:2 aspect ratio screen for more vertical viewing. As per the company, Acer Chromebook Spin 512 has a battery life of 10 hours.

It has an 8-megapixel MIPI world-facing camera and an 88-degree field-of view HDR webcam along with a privacy shutter. Acer Chromebook Spin 512 also includes antimicrobial coating.

Acer Chromebook Spin 511 price, specifications

Acer Chromebook Spin 511 (R753T) will be available in the US in April starting at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 29,300) and in Europe in March 2021, starting at EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 32,700). It is available in an 8GB + 64GB storage variant.

It has an 11.6-inch display in a compact chassis and is powered by an Intel processer. Acer Chromebook Spin 511 has a battery life of up to 10 hours, an 8-megapixel MIPI world-facing camera and an 88-degree wife field-of view HDR webcam. It has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Acer Chromebook Spin 511 has a shock absorbent bumper and reinforced design. Two reinforced USB 3.2 Type-A ports and Bluetooth 5.1 are also included.

Acer TravelMate Spin B3 price, specifications

Acer TravelMate Spin B3 laptop will be available in the US in April starting at $329.99 (roughly Rs. 24,100), in Europe in Q2 2021 starting at EUR 409 (roughly Rs. 36,300), and in China in February, starting at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,200).

It is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver processor. Acer TravelMate Spin B3 includes a durable keyboard that can flip around to turn the laptop into a tablet and is specially designed for classrooms, as per Acer. It can also be placed into tent mode, where the keyboard props up and balances the display.

It has up to 12 hours of battery life and a moisture-resistant touchpad. The display is covered with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. It has an optional Wacom AES pen and a 5-megapixel HDR front-facing camera. Acer TravelMate Spin B3 laptop has Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE connectivity. The front cover of the device also includes a battery-level indicator.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern Series Laptop Models Refreshed With Intel 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPUs

Comment
 
 

