Acer Chromebook Models With ‘First-Ever’ 17-Inch Variant Launched, Vero Eco-Friendly Notebook Unveiled

Acer Chromebook 317 (CB317-1H) can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, according to the company.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 May 2021 14:44 IST
Acer Chromebook 317 comes with Intel Wi-Fi 6

Highlights
  • Acer Chromebook 317 packs a 17.3-inch full-HD display
  • Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is MIL-STD 810H certified
  • Acer has not shared pricing for the Aspire Vero

Acer Chromebook models and Acer Aspire Vero notebook have been launched and they come with Intel's latest 11th-Gen Core processors. The Acer Chromebook lineup includes Chromebook Spin 713, Chromebook Enterprise Spin, Chromebook 514, Chromebook Enterprise 514, Acer Chromebook 314, and a new addition to the lineup — the 17.3-inch Chromebook Spin 317. Acer says this is the industry's first 17-inch Chromebook model. Acer Chromebook Spin 317 comes with Wi-Fi 6 and up to 10-hour battery life. The Chromebook models run Chrome OS.

Acer Chromebook, Acer Aspire Vero price, availability

Acer Chromebook 317 (CB317-1H) starts at $379.99 (roughly Rs. 27,500) while Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W) starts at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 50,700). Both models will go on sale in North America starting June.

Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-1W) starts at $599.99 (roughly Rs. 43,500) and will go on sale starting October in North America. Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-2H) is the cheapest option and starts at $269.99 (roughly Rs. 19,500) with sale starting July in North America.

Acer has not shared details on the pricing or availability for Acer Aspire Vero and it is unclear if these models will be released in the Indian market.

Acer Chromebook 317 specifications, features

Acer Chromebook 317 (CB317-1H) features a 17.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with narrow bezels and anti-glare coating. It is powered by an Intel Celeron processor and comes with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+). It also has two full function USB 3.2 Type-C ports, a large touchpad, numeric keypad, and two full-sized upward-facing speakers. Acer says the battery can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713, Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713 specifications, features

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713 are claimed to be the world's first Intel Evo platform-verified Chromebooks. They feature 13.5-inch (2,256x1,504 pixels) displays and are powered by 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processors. They come with DTS Audio support, two full-function USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, optional fingerprint reader, and MIL-STD 810H durability. Acer Chromebook Spin 713 models can last up to 10 hours and a 30-minute charge can deliver four hours of battery life.

Acer Chromebook 514, Acer Chromebook Enterprise 514, Acer Chromebook 314 specifications, features

Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-1W/CB514-1WT) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise 514(CB514-1W/CB514-1WT) come with 14-inch displays and are powered by up to 11th-Gen Intel Core processors. They have a claimed battery life of 10 hours. They sport dual full-function USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4. The Chromebook models come with backlit keyboards and an optional fingerprint scanner. They also have MIL-STD 810H durability as well as Intel Wi-Fi 6.

The Chromebook 314 (CB314-2H/CB314-2HT) features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 7.3mm bezels. It is powered by a MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor and can last up to 15 hours on a single charge. It has an optional touchscreen variant and fully functional USB Type-C port. Acer Chromebook 314 weighs 1.5kg.

Acer Aspire Vero specifications, features

Acer Aspire Vero is powered by the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It can be equipped with up to 1TB of M.2 SSD storage. It comes with a lifting-hinge design that slightly elevates the notebook when opened. You get Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), HDMI 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, and two USB 3.2 ports.

The Aspire Vero is part of the company's ‘Earthion' sustainability mission. The chassis and keyboard caps are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. The packaging is eco-friendly with the box made from 80-85 percent recycled paper pulp and uses paper sleeves for adapter packaging.

Comments

Vineet Washington
Acer Chromebook Models With ‘First-Ever’ 17-Inch Variant Launched, Vero Eco-Friendly Notebook Unveiled
