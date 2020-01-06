Acer has made a slew of announcements at CES 2020 this year. The announcements include new displays, desktops, PC portables, and workstations as well. The company launched the TravelMate P6 and TravelMate P2 lightweight notebooks, Spin 5 and Spin 3 convertible notebooks, three new Predator gaming monitors - the 32-inch Predator X32, 37.5-inch Predator X38 and the 55-inch Predator CG552K, ConceptD 7 Ezel series convertible notebooks, and ConceptD 700 Workstation. It also introduced the Acer B250i portable LED projector that is lightweight and comes with wired and wireless connectivity.

Acer Spin 5, Acer Spin 3

Starting with the new Acer Spin 5 and Acer Spin 3 convertible notebooks, the two devices have a compact aluminium form factor with a 360 degree hinge for using it in four different ways - tablet, notebook, display or tent. The notebooks supports Acer Active stylus, and is powered by the latest 10th gen Intel Core processors paired with Intel Iris Plus graphics. The Acer Spin 5 sports a 13.5-inch full-HD multi-touch display, while the Spin 3 sports a 14-inch full-HD multi-touch display. They support a backlit keyboard, and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) connectivity. The Spin 5 weighs only 1.2kg and is 14.9mm thick, whereas the Spin 3 weighs 1.5kg and is 16.9mm thick. Furthermore, the Spin 5 is touted to offer 15 hours of battery life, while the Spin 3 offers only 12 hours of battery life. Both new Spin models support fast-charging, touted to provide up to 4 hours of use on just a 30 minute charge.

The Spin 5 also features two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (one with offline charging), HDMI and a microSD card reader. The Spin 3 features one USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 3 support, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (one with offline charging), HDMI and a microSD card reader. Both the Spin models integrate dual speakers, dual microphones, and an HD webcam. The Spin 5 offers up to 1 TB in SSD storage, while the Spin 3 provides the option of dual SSDs. Both notebooks offer up to 16GB RAM. As for price, the Acer Spin 5 will be available in North America in June, starting at $899 (roughly Rs. 64,800); and in EMEA in March starting at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 80,300). The Acer Spin 3 will be available in North America in April starting at $699 (roughly Rs. 50,400); and in EMEA in February starting at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 52,200).

Acer TravelMate P6, Acer TravelMate P2

Acer has also introduced the new TravelMate P6 and TravelMate P2 notebooks that feature up to 10th gen Intel Core i7 processors, run on Windows 10 Pro, and comply with MIL-STD-810G US military grade standards. The TravelMate P6 has been co-engineered with Intel as part of Intel's innovation program codenamed "Project Athena". It is touted to deliver up to 23 hours of battery life and support fast charging, that claims to deliver up to 50 percent in less than 45 minutes. The TravelMate P6 has a 14-inch display, weighs about 1.1kg, and is 16.6mm thick. It supports an optional eSIM with 4G connectivity, fingerprint reader, IR webcam, four-mic array, up to 24GB DDR4 memory, up to NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics, and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD. The TravelMate P6 makes sharing and collaborating easy with a 180-degree hinge design, enabling it to lay flat so the display can be shared with others. The TravelMate P6 will be available in North America in February, starting at $1,149.99 (roughly Rs. 82,900); in EMEA in February starting at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 88,400); and in China in January, starting at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,300).

Acer TravelMate P2 is touted to offer up to 13 hours of battery life

The Acer TravelMate P2 notebook has a 15-inch display, supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology, Nano SIM or eSIM-enabled 4G LTE support, and is touted to offer up to 13 hours of battery life. This one is also MIL-STD-810G compliant, and comes with fingerprint or face recognition support. The TravelMate P2 features up to 32GB DDR4 memory, 1TB HDD and a 512GB PCIe SSD. It supports VGA, HDMI and USB Type-C, while available ports can be expanded through an Acer USB Type-C dock. The TravelMate P2 will be available in North America in February, starting at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 50,300); in EMEA in January starting at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 48,100); and in China in January, starting at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 46,400).

Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel series, ConceptD 700 workstation

The company also launches its ConceptD 7 Ezel series convertible notebooks and ConceptD 700 workstation at CES 2020. The ConceptD 7 Ezel and ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro convertible RTX Studio notebooks come with a UHD (3840x2160 pixels) touch screen displays that swivels and rotates into any of five different usage modes - sharing mode, floating mode, stand mode, pad mode or display mode. The ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro features an Intel Xeon processor, NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPU, ECC memory support and runs on Windows 10 Pro.

Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro features an Intel Xeon processor

The ConceptD 7 Ezel, on the other hand, features up to a 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and up to 2TB NVMe PCIe SSDs. Lastly, the ConceptD 700 workstation features an Intel Xeon E processor with up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 graphics. It supports the Wacom EMR pen, and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Additional features on both the ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro and ConceptD 7 Ezel include two Thunderbolt 3 ports, an SD card slot, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, one HDMI 2.0 port and a smooth glass touchpad. The ConceptD 7 Ezel will be available in North America starting at $2,699 (roughly Rs. 194,500); in EMEA starting at EUR 2,499 (roughly Rs. 2,00,000); and in China starting at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,06,600). The ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro will be available in North America, starting at $3,099 (roughly Rs. 2,23,300); in EMEA starting at EUR 2,999 (roughly Rs. 2,41,200); and in China starting at CNY 21,999 (roughly Rs. 2,27,300).

The ConceptD 700 workstation features an Intel Xeon E processor and up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 graphics, 64GB DDR4 memory, fast storage options like on-board PCIe M.2 SSD, and four internal storage bays supporting both 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch HDDs. The ConceptD 700 uses three efficient cooling fans to draw air in through the triangular-patterned front air panel and then circulates it throughout the chassis.

Acer ConceptD 700 workstation will be available in EMA in March

The workstation offers fast wireless charging for smartphones on its topside, cable management and a pop-out headset cradle that can be tucked away when not in use. It supports the ConceptD Palette which sports a health indicator to signal issues requiring troubleshooting. For physical security, a lock and an intrusion alarm help deter theft and unauthorized access. The ConceptD 700 will be available in EMEA in March starting at EUR 1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,36,600).

Acer Predator Gaming Monitors

At CES 2020, Acer also introduced three new Predator gaming monitors - the 32-inch Predator X32, 37.5-inch Predator X38, and the 55-inch Predator CG552K. The 32-inch Predator X32 features NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE, Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) display with up to 1440 nits brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, 178 degrees wide-angle views, and a 1152 zone local dimming mini LED panel. It comes with an ergonomic stand for adjustable swivel and height, supports three HDMI 2.0 ports and DisplayPort 1.4, and four USB 3.0 ports. It also comes with two 4W stereo speakers. The Predator X32 gaming monitor will be available in North America in Q2 2020 starting at USD 3,599 (roughly Rs. 2,59,400); in EMEA in Q2 2020 starting at EUR 3,299 (roughly Rs. 2,65,300); and in China in Q2 2020 starting at CNY 25,999 (roughly Rs. 2,68,600).

Acer Predator X38 comes with 175Hz refresh rate

The Predator X38 sports a 37.5-inch UWQHD+ (3840 x 1600) display with 175Hz refresh rate, a NVIDIA G-SYNC processor, the ergonomic stand, HDMI 2.0 port, DisplayPort 1.4, and four USB 3.0 ports. The monitor also comes with two 7W speakers that deliver 14W audio. The Predator X38 gaming monitor will be available in North America in April, starting at $ 2,399 (roughly Rs. 1,72,900); in EMEA in April starting at EUR 2,199 (roughly Rs. 1,76,900); and in China in March starting at CNY 16,999 (roughly Rs. 1,75,600).

Lastly, the Predator CG552K has a giant 55-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 400 nits brightness and is both Adaptive Sync and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible. It supports automatic brightness adjustment, built-in proximity sensor, three HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort v1.4 ports, a USB Type C port as well as two USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports. The monitor supports two 10W speakers that deliver 20W of dynamic audio The Predator CG552K gaming monitor will be available in North America in Q3 2020 starting at $2,999 (roughly Rs. 2,16,900) ; in EMEA in Q3 2020 starting at EUR 2,699 (roughly Rs. 2,17,100); and in China in Q3 2020 starting at CNY 21,999 (roughly Rs. 2,27,300).

Acer B250i portable LED projector

At the end, Acer announced the B250i portable LED projector with studio sound, full-HD 1080p projection, auto-focus, and compact form factor. It measures only 205x204x78mm and weighs just 1450 grams. It can easily be lugged around in a handbag, and is easy to setup as well. The projector has a pair of 5W chamber speakers with passive radiators featuring Waves Maxx Audio and Acer TrueHarmony technology.

Acer B250i portable LED projector weighs only 1450 grams

The B250i's LED module offers up to a 30,000-hour lifespan, and comes with wireless screen mirroring support. It also offers wired connectivity via HDMI, USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports. The Acer B250i projector will be available North America in April starting at $699 (roughly Rs. 50,300); in EMEA in April starting at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 56,200); and in China in March starting at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 58,800).