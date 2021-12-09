Acer Aspire Vero has been launched in India, featuring a 30 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic chassis to cut carbon emissions, which is also used on the screen's bezel and the keyboard. The laptop runs on an 11th-Gen Intel Core processor under the hood. The laptop is equipped with 8GB of RAM and offers 512GB of SSD storage. It sports a 15.6-inch IPS LCD display and comes with a backlit keyboard and fingerprint sensor. According to the company, Acer Aspire Vero can offer up to 10 hours of battery life, weighs 1.8kg, and runs on Windows 11 Home edition.

Acer Aspire Vero price in India, availability

The new Acer Aspire Vero price in India starts at Rs. 79,999 for the single Intel Core i5 model that comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop also comes with Microsoft Office 2021, according to the company's website. Acer is also offering one year's worth of accidental damage protection and a two-year extended warranty at Rs. 899.

According to the company, Acer Aspire Vero is available for purchase in a single Volcano Gray colour option from the Acer online Store, Acer Exclusive stores, and other authorised retail stores. Customers can also pick up the laptop from Vijay Sales outlets, according to Acer.

Acer Aspire Vero specifications

Acer Aspire Vero sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS LED-backlit TFT LCD display. The laptop runs on a 4.50GHz quad-core Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. According to Acer, the laptop supports up to 12GB of RAM. Acer Aspire Vero also features Intel Iris Xe graphics support.

According to the company, Acer Aspire Vero comes with a PCR plastic chassis which the company claims cuts carbon emissions by 21 percent. The PCR plastic is also used on the sceen bezel and on 50 percent of the keycaps, according to the company. The laptop features an HD (720p) webcam which works with a hardware-based privacy switch. Acer Aspire Vero also comes with a Windows Hello compatible fingerprint scanner and a backlit keyboard.

Acer Aspire Vero packs a 3-cell 48Whr battery and the company claims the laptop offers 10 hours of battery life. The laptop supports 65W charging via the AC adapter. Acer Aspire Vero measures 179x363x238mm and weighs 1.8kg. On the connectivity front, Acer Aspire Vero supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity, along with Gigabit Ethernet support. The laptop comes with an HDMI port, one USB 3.1 port, one USB 3.2 port, one USB Type-C port, and one USB 2.0 port.