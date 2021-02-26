Acer Aspire 7 has been refreshed with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU for the Indian market. The laptop offers 15.6-inch display with slim bezels on the sides, allowing for an ideal webcam placement. It comes with Windows 10 pre-installed and is offered in a single colour option. The Acer Aspire 7 laptop has Nvidia graphics and supports Wi-Fi 6. It has a sleek and simple design with a backlit keyboard placed above a decently large touchpad.

Acer Aspire 7 price in India

Acer Aspire 7 starts at Rs. 54,990 and is available in a single Charcoal Black colour option. It is available for purchase via Flipkart and there seems to be a single configuration for Acer Aspire 7.

Acer Aspire 7 specifications

Acer Aspire 7 runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display. It has a matte display that makes it easier to use the laptop in a well-lit room. The Acer Aspire 7 is powered by the hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU clocked at 2.10GHz with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a total of two memory solts. The graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with up to 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

For storage, you get a 512GB PCIe SSD and there is no optical drive. Connectivity options on Acer Aspire 7 include Gigabit Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a USB 2.0 port, and an HDMI port. The audio is handled by two stereo speakers. The keyboard on the Acer Aspire 7 is backlit and Acer claims the laptop can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Acer Aspire 7 measures 363.4x254.5x22.90mm and weighs 2.15kg.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.