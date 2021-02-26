Technology News
Acer Aspire 7 Refreshed With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU in India

Acer Aspire 7 comes in a single Charcoal Black colour option and has a backlit keyboard.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 February 2021 17:25 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Acer Aspire 7 supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

Highlights
  • Acer Aspire 7 is priced at Rs. 54,990 in India
  • Acer Aspire 7 comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage
  • The laptop offers 10 hours of battery life

Acer Aspire 7 has been refreshed with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU for the Indian market. The laptop offers 15.6-inch display with slim bezels on the sides, allowing for an ideal webcam placement. It comes with Windows 10 pre-installed and is offered in a single colour option. The Acer Aspire 7 laptop has Nvidia graphics and supports Wi-Fi 6. It has a sleek and simple design with a backlit keyboard placed above a decently large touchpad.

Acer Aspire 7 price in India

Acer Aspire 7 starts at Rs. 54,990 and is available in a single Charcoal Black colour option. It is available for purchase via Flipkart and there seems to be a single configuration for Acer Aspire 7.

Acer Aspire 7 specifications

Acer Aspire 7 runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display. It has a matte display that makes it easier to use the laptop in a well-lit room. The Acer Aspire 7 is powered by the hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU clocked at 2.10GHz with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a total of two memory solts. The graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with up to 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

For storage, you get a 512GB PCIe SSD and there is no optical drive. Connectivity options on Acer Aspire 7 include Gigabit Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a USB 2.0 port, and an HDMI port. The audio is handled by two stereo speakers. The keyboard on the Acer Aspire 7 is backlit and Acer claims the laptop can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Acer Aspire 7 measures 363.4x254.5x22.90mm and weighs 2.15kg.

Acer Aspire 7 (2021) Laptop

Acer Aspire 7 (2021) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 5000 Series
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650
Weight 2.15 kg
Further reading: Acer, Acer Aspire 7, Acer Aspire 7 Price in India, Acer Aspire 7 Specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the Best Phone Under Rs. 25,000?

