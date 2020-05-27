Acer has expanded its gaming portfolio in India and is introducing a new value-series gaming line with the Aspire 7. The new series boasts of full-HD display with 81.61 percent screen-to-body ratio and an average weight of around 2.15kg. The Acer Aspire 7 series will feature either Intel or AMD CPUs and will have Nvidia's GTX series GPUs. Acer also promises up to 8.5-hours of runtime on one charge, although this could change based on the configuration of the laptop. Acer's Aspire series has always targeted budget or value-conscious buyers and now, the new Aspire 7 is targeted at gamers on a budget.

Acer Aspire 7 price in India, availability

The Acer Aspire 7 will be available on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs. 54,990. At the time of writing this, we only noticed a single base model on Flipkart. The Aspire 7 should also be available on Acer India's online store soon.

Acer Aspire 7 specifications

Just like the other laptops in the Aspire range, the Aspire 7 features a rather understated design with no excess frills such as LED lights or embossed patterns on the lid. The 15.6-inch display has a full-HD resolution and relatively slim bezels. The Intel offerings consist of 9th Gen Core CPUs, while the AMD version will be fitted with Ryzen 3000 series CPUs. Not quite the latest chips from both camps but considering it's a budget offering, it's not bad at all. All models should have a dedicated Nvidia GTX series graphics card. In terms of RAM and storage, the Aspire 7 can be kitted with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD. The laptops are also said to feature Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C, and Acer's TrueHarmony audio technology. The laptop will only be available in a black colour trim.