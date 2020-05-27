Technology News
Acer Aspire 7 Gaming Laptop Series With Intel, AMD CPUs and Nvidia GPUs Launched in India

It features a no-frills design, focusing only on core specs.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 27 May 2020 17:05 IST
Acer Aspire 7 Gaming Laptop Series With Intel, AMD CPUs and Nvidia GPUs Launched in India

Acer Aspire 7 gaming series will be available via Flipkart

Highlights
  • Acer Aspire 7 is a budget gaming laptop series from Acer
  • It has either Intel or AMD CPUs and Nvidia’s GTX series GPUs
  • The laptops will be available through Flipkart

Acer has expanded its gaming portfolio in India and is introducing a new value-series gaming line with the Aspire 7. The new series boasts of full-HD display with 81.61 percent screen-to-body ratio and an average weight of around 2.15kg. The Acer Aspire 7 series will feature either Intel or AMD CPUs and will have Nvidia's GTX series GPUs. Acer also promises up to 8.5-hours of runtime on one charge, although this could change based on the configuration of the laptop. Acer's Aspire series has always targeted budget or value-conscious buyers and now, the new Aspire 7 is targeted at gamers on a budget.

Acer Aspire 7 price in India, availability

The Acer Aspire 7 will be available on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs. 54,990. At the time of writing this, we only noticed a single base model on Flipkart. The Aspire 7 should also be available on Acer India's online store soon.

Acer Aspire 7 specifications

Just like the other laptops in the Aspire range, the Aspire 7 features a rather understated design with no excess frills such as LED lights or embossed patterns on the lid. The 15.6-inch display has a full-HD resolution and relatively slim bezels. The Intel offerings consist of 9th Gen Core CPUs, while the AMD version will be fitted with Ryzen 3000 series CPUs. Not quite the latest chips from both camps but considering it's a budget offering, it's not bad at all. All models should have a dedicated Nvidia GTX series graphics card. In terms of RAM and storage, the Aspire 7 can be kitted with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD. The laptops are also said to feature Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C, and Acer's TrueHarmony audio technology. The laptop will only be available in a black colour trim.

Acer Aspire 7 Laptop

Acer Aspire 7 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
Weight 2.15 kg
Comments

Further reading: Acer, Gaming laptop, Intel, AMD, Nvidia, Acer Aspire 7, Flipkart
Roydon Cerejo
Acer Aspire 7 Gaming Laptop Series With Intel, AMD CPUs and Nvidia GPUs Launched in India
