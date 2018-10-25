Acer India on Thursday announced the launch of its latest Aspire 5s and Swift 3 notebooks in the Indian market. The Acer Aspire 5s is the Taiwanese notebook maker's first laptop in India with the latest Intel Whiskey Lake processors. The Aspire 5s has a sleek and lightweight aluminium design and can be laid flat at 180 degrees. The Swift 3 lineup has been launched in two variants - 14-inch and 15.6-inch. This laptop has a claimed battery life of up to 12 hours, and comes with features such as Windows Hello, Skype for Business, and Cortana with Voice. Both the laptops run Windows 10.

Acer Aspire 5s, Swift 3 price in India, availability

The Acer Aspire 5s with Intel Whiskey Lake processors has been priced at Rs. 40,999. On the other hand, the Acer Swift 3 price in India starts at Rs. 64,999. Both notebooks will be available across Acer Exclusive stores, leading electronic retail stores, and multi brand outlets in India.

Acer Aspire 5s specifications

The Acer Aspire 5s sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with “ultra narrow” bezels, Acer BluelightShield technology, and Acer Color Intelligence. The notebook is powered by the latest Intel Whiskey Lake 8th Generation Core i3 and Core i5 (U series) processors, coupled with Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics and Intel Optane memory. In terms of connectivity, the Aspire 5s gets 2X2 MIMO Wi-Fi 802.11ac. There is a Precision Touchpad for smoother navigation. It weighs about 1.8kg.

Acer Swift 3 specifications

The Acer Swift 3 runs Windows 10 home in S mode, and sports a 14-inch or a 15.6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display panel with slim bezels and a 178-degree viewing angle. It is powered by options of 8th generation Intel's Core i5 8130U/ 8250U processors, coupled with up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 512GB PCIe SSD storage, and Intel Optane memory. The 15.6-inch variant also gets an Nvidia GeForce MX150x or MX130x graphics card. Connectivity options on the Acer Swift 3 include 2X2 MIMO Wi-Fi 801.11ac and 4G LTE. Both variants weigh about 1.45kg.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new range of thin and light laptops in India. We have been receiving an overwhelming response for our Aspire and Swift series notebooks, and we are now pushing the limits by introducing the notebooks in the Aspire and Swift series that are thinner, lighter and more powerful with true cinematic screens,” said Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India. “Aspire 5s is one of India's first ultrathin notebook that features Intel's Whiskey Lake Processor and offers astonishing performance. While Swift 3's both 14 inch and 15.6-inch editions aim to offer outstanding performance and all-day battery life to the users.”