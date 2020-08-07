Technology News

Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple Edition With 10th-Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Launched in India

Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition price in India is set at Rs. 37,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 August 2020 10:35 IST
Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition comes with a full-HD IPS display

Highlights
  • Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition is available through Acer E-Store
  • The new laptop comes with Intel Optane memory H10
  • Acer Aspire 5 is claimed to deliver up to 11 hours of battery life

Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition has been launched in India as the company's latest laptop in the Aspire lineup. The new laptop offers a distinct colour that changes hues when seen from different angles. It is powered by 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and comes with a “Narrow-bezel” display. The Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition (A514-53) is also claimed to deliver up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, Acer has provided Intel Optane memory along with a solid-state drive (SSD) on the new Aspire 5 to deliver an enhanced performance.

Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition price in India

Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition price in India is set at Rs. 37,999. The laptop is available for purchase through the Acer E-store in the country. Moreover, customers can avail benefits including one-year accidental damage protection, two-year extended warranty, antivirus and data recovery software, and Bluetooth headphones or speaker.

Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition specifications

The Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition runs on Windows 10 Home and features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with the company's proprietary Color Intelligence technology. There is also a feature called Acer BlueLightShield to cut down blue light emission from the display to some extent. Further, the new Aspire 5 model comes with 10th-generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, paired with 4GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable up to 12GB). It also has Intel Optane memory H10 along with 512GB SSD and support for an up to 2TB hard drive.

Connectivity options on the new Acer Aspire 5 include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 as well as a USB 3.2, USB Type-C, and a USB 2.0 port. The laptop also has an HDMI port and an RJ-45 port for Ethernet connection. It comes with an Acer FineTip keyboard and packs a 48Whr 3-cell battery. Besides, the new Acer Aspire 5 has a thickness of 17.95mm and weighs 1.5 kilograms.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

