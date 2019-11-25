Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • 64 Core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Teased for 2020 Launch; Threadripper 3970X, 3960X, Athlon 3000G India Prices Announced

64-Core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Teased for 2020 Launch; Threadripper 3970X, 3960X, Athlon 3000G India Prices Announced

With 64 cores, AMD is amping up its battle against Intel's high-end Core X-series

By | Updated: 25 November 2019 20:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
64-Core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Teased for 2020 Launch; Threadripper 3970X, 3960X, Athlon 3000G India Prices Announced

64 cores could deliver incredible performance for highly threaded workloads such as content creation

Highlights
  • AMD has timed the announcement with Intel's Core X-series refresh
  • The 32-core and 24-core Threadripper models are now officially on sale
  • The low-end Athlon 3000G offers Radeon Vega graphics and overclocking

AMD has announced a 64-core Ryzen Threadripper 3990X CPU model that will be launched in 2020. The news comes at the same time as its 32-core 3970X and 24-core 3960X models have gone on sale. Very few concrete details about this new flagship model are known at the moment, but AMD has no doubt timed the announcement to strategically take focus from the launch of Intel's Cascade Lake-X refresh of the high-end Core X-series processors, which also go on sale today. AMD has claimed that the already-announced 32-core and 24-core Ryzen Threadripper models beat Intel's previous-generation offerings, so the new 64-core CPU should deflect some attention from the gains Intel makes with Cascade Lake-X.

The Ryzen Threadripper 3990X will have 64 cores with 128 threads thanks to simultaneous multi-threading. It will have 288MB of total cache memory, including the L2 and L3 caches. The company has also announced that it will have a 280W TDP rating which is the same as those of the lower-end third-generation Threadripper series. Clock speeds and other details have not yet been announced.

AMD has used a modular design with its third-generation Ryzen CPUs, based on the Zen 2 architecture. Using small chiplets with 8 cores each, the company can build various different CPUs from the same building blocks. The mainstream Ryzen models use one or two such chiplets, while the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X has four, for 32 cores, and so the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X will feature eight, judging by AMD's promotional photo. These chiplets are manufactured on a 7nm process and all connect to a central IO die.

Specifics of the architecture, the price, and even a rough launch timeframe have not yet been announced. It is not certain that the 64-core Threadripper 3990X will use the same sTR4 socket and TRX40 motherboards as its lower-end siblings. Rumours and certification listings have suggested that two new chipsets, called TRX80 and WRX80 could be launched alongside these multi-core behemoths. 

AMD's numbering scheme also makes it possible that an intermediate model, a hypothetical Ryzen Threadripper 3980X, could be released. It would make sense for such a CPU to feature 48 cores. If that is the case, the company has not yet revealed so much as a teaser.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X price, AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3976X price, and AMD Athlon 3000G price in India

AMD has also revealed that its 32-core Ryzen Threadripper 3970X will be priced at Rs. 1,40,990 plus taxes in India, while the 24-core Ryzen Threadripper 3960X price is Rs. 99,990 plus taxes. You can read our full review of both CPUs right here. TRX40 motheboards from AsusGigabyteMSI, and ASRock will also go on sale. 

At the opposite end of the market, AMD has also introduced a brand new entry-level CPU, the Athlon 3000G, which will cost Rs. 3,590 in India. This model will target budget-constrained home and office users. The Athlon 3000G features integrated Radeon Vega 3 graphics as well as an unlocked multiplier that allows for easy overclocking without voiding the warranty. 

The Athlon 3000G is a dual-core CPU with four threads, running at 3.5GHz with no turbo boost. It has a 35W TDP rating. It is based on AMD's first-generation Zen architecture and will succeed earlier Athlon models, with a new numbering scheme that fits in with the current-generation Ryzen family. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AMD, Threadripper, Threadripper 3990X, Threadripper 3960X, Threadripper 3970X, athlon 3000g, athlon 3000g price in India
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

WhatsApp Web Reportedly Starts Receiving Grouped Stickers Feature
Honor Smartphones
64-Core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Teased for 2020 Launch; Threadripper 3970X, 3960X, Athlon 3000G India Prices Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  2. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon
  3. Realme Releases Roadmap for ColorOS 7 Update for Its Phones
  4. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins Tonight: What to Expect
  5. Amazfit Bip Lite Review
  6. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  7. Black Friday 2019: How to Shop From India and What You Need to Know
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets a New Ocean Blue Colour Variant
  9. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched In India
  10. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. 64-Core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Teased for 2020 Launch; Threadripper 3970X, 3960X, Athlon 3000G India Prices Announced
  2. WhatsApp Web Reportedly Starts Receiving Grouped Stickers Feature
  3. Vivo Phone Buyers Get Free Bluetooth Headphones, Other Rewards in 'Thank You India Offer'
  4. Snapdeal Crosses 100 Million App Downloads on Google Play
  5. Ericsson Says Mobile Data Traffic in India to Triple by 2025
  6. Google Study Finds Indians Rely on Online Info When They Are in Stores
  7. Airtel Acquihires Gurugram-Based Startup Quikmile
  8. WhatsApp Invests $250,000 Into Indian Startup Ecosystem
  9. Ericsson Expects 2.6 Billion 5G Subscriptions by End of 2025
  10. Uber Stripped of London Licence After Safety Failures
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.