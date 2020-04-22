Technology News
23-Inch iMac, 11-Inch iPad Air to Launch in 2020, 5G iPad Pro Delayed to 2021: Report

The 23-inch Mac will reportedly be of the same size as the current 21-inch iMac model, but with reduced bezels.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 April 2020 15:44 IST
23-Inch iMac, 11-Inch iPad Air to Launch in 2020, 5G iPad Pro Delayed to 2021: Report

11-inch iPad Air mass production to begin in Q3 2020

  • The new iPad Pro with 5G support was expected to launch this year
  • However, due to supply chain disruptions the launch has been delayed
  • 11-inch iPad Air is expected to launch in Q4 2020

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new 23-inch iMac later this year alongside a new 11-inch iPad Air. The mass production of the new ‘low cost' iPad Air is scheduled to be sometime in Q3. The 11-inch iPad Air will sit beside the 10.5-inch iPad Air in the market currently. While Apple looks to launch a few products amidst the economic uncertainties caused by COVID-19 crisis, a separate report suggests that Apple has delayed the launch of its 5G iPad Pro to 2021. This new iPad was expected to launch in the latter part of 2020 as well, but the company has reportedly delayed it to next year.

China Times reports that 23-inch iMac will be the same size as the current 21-inch iMac model, but with reduced bezels. The production of the new iMac is reported to begin in Q3 2020, and launch is expected to be in Q4 2020. As mentioned, the 11-inch iPad Air will also launch along with the new iMac, but details of this new model have not been elaborated. The iPad Air 2019 models were launched in March 2019, and the new 11-inch model looks to sit next to the 10.5-inch model available in the market.

iPhone 12 Series Production Delayed; iPhone SE Plus Pushed to Second Half of 2021: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched

The report also says that Apple's plans to switch to mini-LED screens have been delayed to 2021. It planned to launch new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro with mini-LED later this year, but those plans have been shifted to 2021 thanks to supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19. Separately, Economic Daily News reiterates that Apple has delayed the launch of its first 5G iPad Pro to 2021. It planned to launch it later this year, but COVID-19 has forced Apple to make revisions to its roadmap. The report is talking about the iPad Pro that would bring along the new mini-LED screen technology along with 5G support. The report says that the upcoming iPad Pro model is expected to be powered by the 5nm Apple A14 architecture chip.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iMac, iPad Air, 5G iPad Pro
