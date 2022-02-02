Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo Tops 2021 Global Notebook PC Shipments as Volumes Grow 19 Percent: Strategy Analytics

Lenovo Tops 2021 Global Notebook PC Shipments as Volumes Grow 19 Percent: Strategy Analytics

HP, Dell, Apple, and Acer complete the top 5 notebook PC vendors in terms of shipments.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 February 2022 13:34 IST
Lenovo Tops 2021 Global Notebook PC Shipments as Volumes Grow 19 Percent: Strategy Analytics

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Notebook PC shipment growth is attributed to strong demand in Q4 2021

Highlights
  • Lenovo grabbed 24 percent market share in Q4 2021
  • Dell and Apple registered maximum annual growth
  • Dell also registered maximum YoY growth in Q4 2021

Lenovo was the top notebook PC vendor in 2021 in terms of annual global shipments, even as the market registered 19 percent growth in volumes on a year-over-year (YoY) basis, as per a new report. The report says that 268 million units were shipped in 2021. The annual growth has been attributed to the strong commercial demand for notebook PCs in the fourth quarter of 2021 (Q4 2021). However, the market saw a 1 percent negative growth on YoY basis in Q4 2021 when compared to Q4 2020.

As per a report by Strategy Analytics (via Businesswire), annual global notebook PC shipments in 2021 registered a growth of 19 percent due to strong demand aided by Windows 11 performance and growth of DaaS (Device-as-a-Service) and huge holiday discounts for SMBs as well as consumers. The report also says that the industry prioritised notebook PC production in order to keep up with hybrid working needs due to COVID-19. It also cautions of supply issues as well as increased freight and manufacturing costs in 2022.

Meanwhile, Q4 2021 saw a marginal decline in notebook PC shipments when compared to Q4 2020. Chirag Upadhyay, Industry analyst said that the Q4 2021 was another strong quarter for notebooks. Apart from continued demand and attractive price offerings, fulfillment of delayed orders from Q3 2021 due to component shortage and supply issues in the fourth quarter also helped post strong numbers.

“As we witnessed a slowdown in Chromebook demand in the second half of 2021, Windows demand took off in Q4 2021. Windows 11 enterprise upgrades gave Windows notebooks strong momentum during the quarter across all regions. Microsoft also attracted top PC vendors with the recently launched Window 11 SE for K-8 education, targeting the surge in Chrome market share during the pandemic. Windows also remained the popular choice for consumers as gaming notebook PC demand continued during holiday season,” said Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing.

If we look at the individual performance of notebook PC vendors, Lenovo shipped (sell-in) 16.2 million units in Q4 2021 (calendar year), grabbing 24 percent of market share and registering a negative growth of 9 percent. The company shipped 63.4 million units in the whole year registering a 16 percent growth on YoY basis with 24 percent market share.

With 21 percent share, HP maintained the second position as shipments reached 14.5 million units in Q4 2021, representing a negative growth of 4 percent YoY. However, it grabbed 22 percent market share and registered a 14 percent growth on YoY basis with 59 million shipments in 2021. The third place went to Dell, which registered 14 percent growth in Q4 2021 with 13.2 million shipments and 19 percent share. Annually, Dell shipped 45.7 million units grabbing 17 percent of market share and registering 29 percent annual growth.

Apple was on the fourth place with 6.6 million shipments, 10 percent market share and 11 percent growth in Q4 2021. Annually, Apple shipped 24.4 million units grabbing 9 percent share representing 26 percent growth. Acer completed the top 5 list with 5.2 million units shipment, 8 percent share and a negative growth of 6 percent in Q4 2021. However, it shipped 20.1 million units annually registering 7 percent share and 23 percent YoY growth.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, Acer, Strategy Analytics
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Related Stories

Lenovo Tops 2021 Global Notebook PC Shipments as Volumes Grow 19 Percent: Strategy Analytics
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Price in India Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  2. India Smartphone Market Saw Highest-Ever Shipments, Revenue in 2021: Report
  3. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Vivo T1 5G Teased in Promo Video, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  8. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  9. Vivo T1 5G to Launch in India on February 9 as First Phone in Its New T-Series
  10. Realme 9 Pro Blue Colour Variant Spotted Ahead of Rumoured February Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Watch Free India Launch Date Set for February 4, to Be Released Alongside Reno 7 Series
  2. Trojan Asteroid Discovered Sharing Earth's Orbit, Likely To Hang Around For 3,500 Years
  3. OnePlus 10 Ultra Design Tipped via Alleged Patent Drawings; May Get a Periscope Lens, Secondary Display
  4. Lenovo Tops 2021 Global Notebook PC Shipments as Volumes Grow 19 Percent: Strategy Analytics
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Ford to Make New Investment of Up to $20 Billion in Electric-Vehicle Push: Report
  7. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  8. PayPal, Hit by eBay's Plan to Ditch Its Services, Gives Downbeat Earnings Forecast
  9. Cyberattack Targets German Oil Storage and Supply Firms, Operations Impacted
  10. COVID-19 Misinformation: Science Podcaster Calls Spotify's Support of Joe Rogan a 'Slap in the Face'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.