Apple Offering Logic Board Replacements for Some 2018 MacBook Air Units: Report

Apple is yet to publicly announce the repair programme.

By | Updated: 1 July 2019 13:49 IST
In a "very small number" of 2018 MacBook Air units, Apple has identified a logic board issue and is offering a free replacement of the component to the owners of the affected computers. The iPhone maker circulated the information via an internal document that was distributed to Apple Stores as well as Apple Authorised Service Providers, Digital Trends said in a report on Sunday.

The documents obtained by media publications refer to the main logic board in the Retina, 13-inch, 2018 MacBook Air with certain serial numbers.

To inform the affected users for their free logic board replacement, Apple would contact them through an email, the report said.

Even though the specific issue with the logic boards has not been clearly specified, it had something to do with "power".

Previously, there were complaints regarding the 2018 MacBook Air units saying that the computer was not powering-on at all.

Apple would authorise coverage for the free logic board replacement within four years of the original purchase of the 2018 MacBook Air, the report added.

The company is yet to publicly announce the programme or add it on its “Exchange and Repair Extension Programs” webpage where it publishes about all recall and service programmes currently going on.

Among other repair and replacement programmes for various MacBook Air models, Apple is currently running a keyboard service programme for MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018). As a part of this programme, Apple will service or replace eligible MacBook Air keyboards, free of charge.

Written with inputs from IANS

Further reading: Apple, MacBook Air
