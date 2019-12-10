Apple launched its 16-inch MacBook Pro last month, replacing the existing 15-inch MacBook Pro model. The biggest highlight of the new MacBook Pro model is the newly redesigned keyboard and up to 80 percent better overall performance. The 16-inch MacBook Pro model is now on sale in India at Apple-authorised retail stores as well as online marketplaces. Apple India has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the new 16-inch MacBook Pro went on sale in India late last week.

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro model is available in India with prices starting at Rs. 1,99,900. In India, consumers can pick from two processor options which include 2.6GHz 6-core Intel Core i7 and 2.3GHz 8-core Intel Core i9 processor, both with a 16GB RAM option.

Amazon is currently selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro (16GB RAM, 512GB storage, Core i7) at a discounted price of Rs. 1,89,990 (MRP Rs. 199,900). The Core i9 variant is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,29,990 (MRP Rs. 2,39,900) on Amazon for the 16GB RAM, 1TB storage variant. While Apple has discontinued the 15-inch MacBook Pro models, Amazon and Flipkart continue to sell them in India.

Meanwhile, Apple-authorised stores are selling the new 16-inch MacBook Pro model bundled with no-cost EMI offers and cashback worth up to Rs. 7,000 for HDFC Bank cardholders across India

Apple calls its new 16-inch MacBook Pro the "world's best pro notebook." The laptop replaces the old butterfly keyboard with new scissor-based keyboard switches, making them slightly more reliable. The 16-inch display runs at a native resolution of 3072x1920 with a pixel density of 226ppi. The laptop features the Touch Bar, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and Apple's T2 security chip.

iFixit's teardown didn't find the new model to be any good as far as repairability is concerned, but a lot of people who were waiting for Apple to switch to a better keyboard might just make the switch.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.