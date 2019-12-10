Technology News
loading

16-Inch MacBook Pro Goes on Sale in India, Available With Discounts on Amazon

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro promises a better keyboard and powerful internals compared to the 15-inch MacBook Pro model it is replacing.

By | Updated: 10 December 2019 18:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
16-Inch MacBook Pro Goes on Sale in India, Available With Discounts on Amazon

Amazon is already offering discounts on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro

Highlights
  • Apple launched the 16-inch MacBook Pro model last month
  • Amazon is offering discounts on the new MacBook Pro model in India
  • The new 16-inch MacBook Pro model features a redesigned keyboard

Apple launched its 16-inch MacBook Pro last month, replacing the existing 15-inch MacBook Pro model. The biggest highlight of the new MacBook Pro model is the newly redesigned keyboard and up to 80 percent better overall performance. The 16-inch MacBook Pro model is now on sale in India at Apple-authorised retail stores as well as online marketplaces. Apple India has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the new 16-inch MacBook Pro went on sale in India late last week.

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro model is available in India with prices starting at Rs. 1,99,900. In India, consumers can pick from two processor options which include 2.6GHz 6-core Intel Core i7 and 2.3GHz 8-core Intel Core i9 processor, both with a 16GB RAM option.

Amazon is currently selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro (16GB RAM, 512GB storage, Core i7) at a discounted price of Rs. 1,89,990 (MRP Rs. 199,900). The Core i9 variant is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,29,990 (MRP Rs. 2,39,900) on Amazon for the 16GB RAM, 1TB storage variant. While Apple has discontinued the 15-inch MacBook Pro models, Amazon and Flipkart continue to sell them in India.

Meanwhile, Apple-authorised stores are selling the new 16-inch MacBook Pro model bundled with no-cost EMI offers and cashback worth up to Rs. 7,000 for HDFC Bank cardholders across India

Apple calls its new 16-inch MacBook Pro the "world's best pro notebook." The laptop replaces the old butterfly keyboard with new scissor-based keyboard switches, making them slightly more reliable. The 16-inch display runs at a native resolution of 3072x1920 with a pixel density of 226ppi. The laptop features the Touch Bar, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and Apple's T2 security chip.

iFixit's teardown didn't find the new model to be any good as far as repairability is concerned, but a lot of people who were waiting for Apple to switch to a better keyboard might just make the switch.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, 16-inch MacBook Pro
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Xiaomi Launches Redmi XiaoAI Speaker Play, Redmi Router AC2100
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

16-Inch MacBook Pro Goes on Sale in India, Available With Discounts on Amazon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Android 10 Launched
  2. Vivo V17 First Impressions
  3. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Tipped to Pack Custom 108-Megapixel Image Sensor
  4. Apple's 16-Inch MacBook Pro Now Available in India
  5. Realme XT 730G to Launch in India as Realme X2, Booster Sale Announced
  6. Vivo V17 Debuts in India With Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  7. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  8. Realme Buds Air Price May Have Been Leaked by a Premature Flipkart Listing
  9. Realme X2 Star Wars Edition Is Launching on December 17, Flipkart Teases
  10. Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Launch in March 2020 With Snapdragon 865 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. 16-Inch MacBook Pro Goes on Sale in India, Available With Discounts on Amazon
  2. Realme X2 Will Be the Name of Realme XT 730G in India, Company Reveals, Booster Sale Detailed
  3. Xiaomi Launches Redmi XiaoAI Speaker Play, Redmi Router AC2100
  4. Fujifilm X-Pro3 Mirrorless Camera With Retro Design and Flippable Display Launched in India
  5. Google Maps Getting Incognito Mode on iOS
  6. Nokia 7.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With Dark Mode, Smart Reply, November Android Patch
  7. Sellers Set the Prices on Their Own, Amazon India Claims
  8. Asus ROG Phone 2 12GB RAM Variant Set to Go on Sale in India Starting December 11: Price, Specifications
  9. 2020 iPhone Models May Include Larger Batteries: Report
  10. Oppo to Launch Smartwatches and Smart Wireless Headphones in 2020, Will Pump $7 Billion Into R&D
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.