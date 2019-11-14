Apple on Wednesday unveiled the much-anticipated 16-inch MacBook Pro. But with the debut of the new model, the Cupertino giant has discontinued the existing 15-inch MacBook Pro model. Apple didn't mention the departure of the earlier MacBook Pro model while announcing the 16-inch MacBook Pro through a press statement. However, the listing on the Apple website (both US and India) confirms that the company's notebook portfolio is now limited to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Last refreshed back in May this year, the 15-inch MacBook Pro by Apple was so far one of the company's most popular laptops. The company, however, has decided to finally say goodbye to the 15-inch model and fill its absence with the newly launched 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple is trying to overcome the issues of its previous MacBook Pro models with the latest entrant. Majorly, the butterfly keyboard mechanism that the company introduced back in April 2015 impacted user performance on the recent MacBook Pro versions. The company improved the mechanism in the recent model, though.

Through the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has brought back the scissor-switch keyboard that it calls "Magic Keyboard."

Apple in June also announced a voluntary recall of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units due to a battery flaw that could cause overheating.

With the discontinuation of the 15-inch MacBook Pro, Apple's MacBook family in India consists of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air. The US site listing reflects the same story. The company earlier this year also notably departed the 12-inch MacBook that was known for its ultra-compact design.

The freshly-arrived 16-inch MacBook Pro is touted to deliver up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous high-end MacBook Pro model. Similarly, Apple claimed that the new MacBook Pro model will deliver 2.1 times faster graphics performance than the earlier standard configuration.

Apple hasn't revealed the launch date of the 16-inch MacBook Pro in India. Nevertheless, the new offering will hit the US market this week starting at $2,399 (roughly Rs. 1,72,600). Its India price will start at Rs. 1,99,900.