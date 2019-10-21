Technology News
16-inch MacBook Pro Images Appear in Latest macOS Catalina Beta Update: Report

Apple's rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro model could launch soon.

By | Updated: 21 October 2019 17:53 IST
16-inch MacBook Pro Images Appear in Latest macOS Catalina Beta Update: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple may replace the existing 15-inch MacBook Pro model with a bigger variant

Highlights
  • Hidden images in macOS Catalina beta reveal a new MacBook Pro model
  • Apple is rumoured to be working on a 16-inch MacBook Pro
  • The new laptop is also expected to feature a new keyboard design

We've been hearing rumours about Apple working on a new 16-inch MacBook Pro since February this year. The new MacBook Pro variant was earlier expected to launch in September this year, followed by some reports indicating it might launch by the end of October itself. Irrespective of when Apple launches the 16-inch MacBook Pro, fresh evidence suggests Apple is indeed working on a new MacBook Pro variant. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is expected to replace the existing 15-inch MacBook Pro variant, ideally, keeping the same form factor.

An image has shown up hidden inside the latest macOS Catalina 10.15.1 beta, spotted by MacGeneration, and it may be our first look at the new MacBook Pro 16-inch. The file is labelled 'MacBook Pro 16,1" while the image looks like a thumbnail for a large MacBook Pro with bezels slightly thinner than the existing 15-inch MacBook Pro model.

While these images offer us a glimpse at a new MacBook Pro model, there's still not enough evidence to suggest the right form factor. The 16-inch MacBook Pro model is also expected to feature a new scissor-switch keyboard that will put an end to the highly controversial butterfly keyboards present on existing MacBook Pro models. The new keyboard is also expected to replace the existing butterfly keyboard design on all other MacBook Pro models from 2020.

Besides the new keyboard design, the 16-inch MacBook Pro model is also expected to be powered by the 9th generation Intel Core processors. It'll be interesting to see if Apple updates existing MacBook Pro models with new chips alongside the new MacBook Pro model.

Apple normally holds an event by the end of October, with a few exceptions, that focusses on new iPad and MacBook models. With the new beta images showing up, it could be possible that the new 16-inch MacBook Pro model could launch in the coming few weeks. As for the pricing, don't be alarmed if the 16-inch MacBook Pro model comes at a starting price of $3,000.

Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
