16-Inch MacBook Pro Features Improved Cooling System, Bigger Battery, Magic Keyboard: iFixit Teardown

While some things have changed for the better, other things remain the same as older MacBook models.

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 17:26 IST
16-Inch MacBook Pro Features Improved Cooling System, Bigger Battery, Magic Keyboard: iFixit Teardown

Photo Credit: iFixit

Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro model features a larger battery and six speakers

Highlights
  • The new 16-inch MacBook Pro model features a new, improved cooling system
  • iFixit awarded the new model a score of 1 out of 10 for repairability
  • The new keyboard is one of the biggest highlights of the new laptop

Apple launched the much-rumoured 16-inch MacBook Pro model last week, marking the return of scissor-style switches in a redesigned keyboard. iFixit confirmed the presence of a new keyboard design in its recent teardown. In case you're wondering what else has changed, iFixit is out with its complete teardown of the 16-inch MacBook Pro model. While there are some fresh, welcome changes, some things still remain common with older MacBook Pro models.

According to iFixit's teardown, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro model features a redesigned cooling system and a slightly larger battery. The laptop is 0.7mm thicker than the 15-inch MacBook Pro model which has been phased out now. The new model also features six speakers.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro model features larger exhaust holes along with larger blades on fans that can push out 28 percent more air, promising a more efficient cooling system. The improved thermal system should be able to dissipate heat quickly.

Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro model also features a new Magic Keyboard that replaces the controversial butterfly keyboard which was added to MacBook Pro models since 2015. iFixit was able to spot scissor switches on the new keyboard, confirming reports that the new laptop model features a more efficient and, possibly, long-lasting keyboard.

However, the new keyboard frame of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is riveted in place. That will make it almost equally repairable as older butterfly keyboards, according to iFixit. But with new scissor switches, it's probably less likely for these new keyboards to fail as frequently as the older keyboards.

iFixit's teardown also revealed the new six-speaker system in the 16-inch MacBook Pro model along with the presence of three microphones. Besides, iFixit claims the 99.8Whr battery inside the new model is the 'largest battery' they've seen in a MacBook model. With all the new enhancements, Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro model still scored a repairability score of 1 (out of 10) in iFixit's teardown.

16-Inch MacBook Pro Features Improved Cooling System, Bigger Battery, Magic Keyboard: iFixit Teardown
