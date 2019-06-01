Technology News

1 Million Computers Still Vulnerable to Major Windows Security Exploit

Microsoft advises all affected systems to update to the latest software.

By | Updated: 1 June 2019 14:39 IST
Microsoft has warned nearly one million computers globally are still at risk of a malware attack

Highlights
  • Microsoft recently discovered "wormable" vulnerability on Windows
  • It affects all machines except the ones running Windows 8 and Windows 10
  • The vulnerability is believed to be remotely exploitable

Microsoft has warned that nearly one million computers globally are still at risk of malware attack similar to WannaCry that spread worldwide in 2017 causing billions of dollars in damage.

The software giant recently discovered "wormable" vulnerability in Remote Desktop Services for Windows that can automatically spread.

The company has issued its second advisory, urging users to update their systems to prevent the "BlueKeep" malware attack, TechCrunch reported on Friday.

"Microsoft is confident that an exploit exists for this vulnerability. It's been only two weeks since the fix was released and there has been no sign of a worm yet. This does not mean that we're out of the woods," warned Simon Pope, director of incident response at Microsoft's Security Response Center (MSRC).

"Our recommendation remains the same. We strongly advise that all affected systems should be updated as soon as possible," said Microsoft.

The bug is a "critical" vulnerability that affects computers running Windows XP, Windows 7 and server operating systems.

These operating systems are widely being used especially in corporate environments.

"The vulnerability can be used to run code at the system level, allowing full access to the computer -- including its data.

"Worse, it is remotely exploitable, allowing anyone to attack a computer connected to the internet," reports TechCrunch.

Only Windows 8 and Windows 10 are not vulnerable to the new bug.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

