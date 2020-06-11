Xiaomi just unveiled its first laptops for the Indian market, the Mi Notebook and the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition. Both the laptops follow the thin and light form factor and come with slim bezel displays giving them a high screen to body ratio. They are powered by 10th generation Intel processors and come with 14-inch displays. The Horizon Edition of the Mi Notebook offers some improved specifications over the vanilla Mi Notebook, so let's compare the two and see exactly what all is different.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook vs Mi Notebook Horizon Edition: Price in India

The Mi Notebook by Xiaomi is priced at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 44,999. Additionally, there is a model with the Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU that is priced at Rs. 47,999.

On the other hand, the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the Core i5 model and Rs. 59,999 for the Core i7 model.

Both the Xiaomi Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition will go on sale starting from June 17 via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studios.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook vs Mi Notebook Horizon Edition: Specifications

The Mi Notebook features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) anti-glare display with 16:9 aspect ratio and 81.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Mi Notebook Horizon Edition comes with a 14-inch full-HD display as well but with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Mi Notebook is powered by the quad-core Intel Core i5-10210U processor and 8GB of 2,666MHz DDR4 RAM. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition base model has the same Core i5 processor, while the Core i7 model features a quad-core Intel Core i7-10510U processor and 8GB 2,666MHz DDR4 RAM. Graphics on the Mi Notebook are handled by Intel UHD Graphics 620 chipset or an optional Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. In contrast, the Horizon Edition gets the Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU.

For storage, the vanilla Mi Notebook comes with either 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage while the Horizon Edition comes with 512GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD or 512GB SATA 3 SSD, the former being quite a lot faster. Both laptops have the same speaker arrangement with two 2W stereo speakers and DTS audio processing. They also have the same scissor keyboard, multi-touch trackpad, and battery capacity at 46Whr that Xiaomi claims can give you up to 10 hours of battery life.

For connectivity, both have the same Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 with the only difference being the Horizon Edition gets faster 2x2 steam Wi-Fi. The ports on the Mi Notebook include two USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB 2.0, an HDMI port, a combo audio jack, and a DC-jack. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook has the same ports with an additional USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 port exclusive to the Core i7 variant. In terms of dimensions, the vanilla Mi Notebook measures 228x323x17.95 and weighs 1.5kg while the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition measures 206.8x321.3x17.15mm and weighs 1.35kg.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.