Technology News
loading

Microsoft Excel: 100 Shortcuts That Every Windows User Should Know

Speed up your workflow and become an Excel master.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 22 December 2020 18:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Excel: 100 Shortcuts That Every Windows User Should Know

Did you know hitting F1 opens the universal help pane in MS Excel?

Highlights
  • There are a tonne of keyboard shortcuts available for Excel
  • You should use Excel shortcuts to make your workflow convenient
  • Alt + Y + W lets you know what’s new in Microsoft Excel

There's no denying the fact that shortcuts make our lives easier and if you're a Microsoft Excel user, you can refer to this guide to learn some of the major ones. You might be surprised to learn about the variety of Excel shortcuts that are there, and while we do not expect you to remember all of them, it is always good to have a list which is just a glance away. Read on, as we list some of the most important Microsoft Excel shortcuts for Windows to make your work easier.

Microsoft Excel keyboard shortcuts

Before you proceed, note that the list is pretty long but it is by no means a complete list consisting of all the Excel shortcuts. However, we have picked out some of the most useful shortcuts, and we hope this would be worth your time.

1. Ctrl + N: To create a new workbook.
2. Ctrl + O: To open a saved workbook.
3. Ctrl + S: To save a workbook.
4. Ctrl + A: To select all the contents in a workbook.
5. Ctrl + B: To turn highlighted cells bold.
6. Ctrl + C: To copy cells that are highlighted.
7. Ctrl + D: To fill the selected cell with the content of the cell right above.
8. Ctrl + F: To search for anything in a workbook.
9. Ctrl + G: To jump to a certain area with a single command.
10. Ctrl + H: To find and replace cell contents.
11. Ctrl + I: To italicise cell contents.
12. Ctrl + K: To insert a hyperlink in a cell.
13. Ctrl + L: To open the create table dialog box.
14. Ctrl + P: To print a workbook.
15. Ctrl + R: To fill the selected cell with the content of the cell on the left.
16. Ctrl + U: To underline highlighted cells.
17. Ctrl + V: To paste anything that was copied.
18. Ctrl + W: To close your current workbook.
19. Ctrl + Z: To undo the last action.
20. Ctrl + 1: To format the cell contents.
21. Ctrl + 5: To put a strikethrough in a cell.
22. Ctrl + 8: To show the outline symbols.
23. Ctrl + 9: To hide a row.
24. Ctrl + 0: To hide a column.
25. Ctrl + Shift + :: To enter the current time in a cell.
26. Ctrl + ;: To enter the current date in a cell.
27. Ctrl + `: To change the view from displaying cell values to formulas.
28. Ctrl + ‘: To copy the formula from the cell above.
29. Ctrl + -: To delete columns or rows.
30. Ctrl + Shift + =: To insert columns and rows.
31. Ctrl + Shift + ~: To switch between displaying Excel formulas or their values in cell.
32. Ctrl + Shift + @: To apply time formatting.
33. Ctrl + Shift + !: To apply comma formatting.
34. Ctrl + Shift + $: To apply currency formatting.
35. Ctrl + Shift + #: To apply date formatting.
36. Ctrl + Shift + %: To apply percentage formatting.
37. Ctrl + Shift + &: To place borders around the selected cells.
38. Ctrl + Shift + _: To remove a border.
39. Ctrl + -: To delete a selected row or column.
40. Ctrl + Spacebar: To select an entire column.
41. Ctrl + Shift + Spacebar: To select an entire workbook.
42. Ctrl + Home: To redirect to cell A1.
43. Ctrl + Shift + Tab: To switch to the previous workbook.
44. Ctrl + Shift + F: To open the fonts menu under format cells.
45. Ctrl + Shift + O: To select the cells containing comments.
46. Ctrl + Drag: To drag and copy a cell or to a duplicate worksheet.
47. Ctrl + Shift + Drag: To drag and insert copy.
48. Ctrl + Up arrow: To go to the top most cell in a current column.
49. Ctrl + Down arrow: To jump to the last cell in a current column.
50. Ctrl + Right arrow: To go to the last cell in a selected row.
51. Ctrl + Left arrow: To jump back to the first cell in a selected row.
52. Ctrl + End: To go to the last cell in a workbook.
53. Alt + Page down: To move the screen towards the right.
54. Alt + Page Up: To move the screen towards the left.
55. Ctrl + F2: To open the print preview window.
56. Ctrl + F1: To expand or collapse the ribbon.
57. Alt: To open the access keys.
58. Tab: Move to the next cell.
59. Alt + F + T: To open the options.
60. Alt + Down arrow: To activate filters for cells.
61. F2: To edit a cell.
62. F3: To paste a cell name if the cells have been named.
63. Shift + F2: To add or edit a cell comment.
64. Alt + H + H: To select a fill colour.
65. Alt + H + B: To add a border.
66. Ctrl + 9: To hide the selected rows.
67. Ctrl + 0: To hide the selected columns.
68. Esc: To cancel an entry.
69. Enter: To complete the entry in a cell and move to the next one.
70. Shift + Right arrow: To extend the cell selection to the right.
71. Shift + Left arrow: To extend the cell selection to the left.
72. Shift + Space: To select the entire row.
73. Page up/ down: To move the screen up or down.
74. Alt + H: To go to the Home tab in Ribbon.
75. Alt + N: To go to the Insert tab in Ribbon.
76. Alt + P: To go to the Page Layout tab in Ribbon.
77. Alt + M: To go to the Formulas tab in Ribbon.
78. Alt + A: To go to the Data tab in Ribbon.
79. Alt + R: To go to the Review tab in Ribbon.
80. Alt + W: To go to the View tab in Ribbon.
81. Alt + Y: To open the Help tab in Ribbon.
82. Alt + Q: To quickly jump to search.
83. Alt + Enter: To start a new line in a current cell.
84. Shift + F3: To open the Insert function dialog box.
85. F9: To calculate workbooks.
86. Shift + F9: To calculate an active workbook.
87. Ctrl + Alt + F9: To force calculate all workbooks.
88. Ctrl + F3: To open the name manager.
89. Ctrl + Shift + F3: To create names from values in rows and columns.
90. Ctrl + Alt + +: To zoom in inside a workbook.
91. Ctrl + Alt +: To zoom out inside a workbook.
92. Alt + 1: To turn on Autosave.
93. Alt + 2: To save a workbook.
94. Alt + F + E: To export your workbook.
95. Alt + F + Z: To share your workbook.
96. Alt + F + C: To close and save your workbook.
97. Alt or F11: To turn key tips on or off.
98. Alt + Y + W: To know what's new in Microsoft Excel.
99. F1: To open Microsoft Excel help.
100. Ctrl + F4: To close Microsoft Excel.

These are some of the important shortcuts that can help you become a Microsoft Excel master. If you think we missed something, or if you have some suggestions, please let us know in the comments.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Excel keyboard shortcuts, Windows PC, Windows
Aman Rashid Aman Rashid is based in New Delhi and writes news, features, and makes videos for Gadgets 360. He works as a Reporter (Technology) for Gadgets 360 and has written many how-to articles on topics such as social media (WhatsApp, Instagram), smartphones (Android, iOS), computers (Mac, Windows) along with writing news articles regularly. Aman is available on his Twitter handle @AR_9192 and on Instagram as @a_rash9192. You can further get in touch by dropping a mail at amanrashid@ndtv.com. More
Apple Shares Fix for Apple TV and Apple Watch ‘Pairing Canceled’ Issue With Apple Fitness+
Facebook 2020 in Review Reveals India-Specific Moments That Resonated, From Irrfan Khan to Sushant Singh Rajput, to Diwali Celebrations

Related Stories

Microsoft Excel: 100 Shortcuts That Every Windows User Should Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jupiter, Saturn Align Tonight in a Once in Centuries Display: How to Watch
  2. Flipkart's Last Big Sale of the Year Ends Tonight: Best Deals
  3. Hisense Tornado 4K 55-Inch TV Price in India Revealed Ahead of Sale
  4. Huawei Smart Screen S, S Pro 4K TVs With Full-HD Camera Launched
  5. BSNL Bharat Fiber FTTH Broadband Plans Revised With Faster Speeds
  6. Non-Airtel Users Can Now Watch Content on Airtel Xstream
  7. Redmi 8 Getting MIUI 12 Update, Users Report
  8. Mi 10i Expected to Launch in India on January 5 With 108-Megapixel Camera
  9. Redmi 9 Power to Go on Sale Today for the First Time in India
  10. Mi 11 Launch Set for December 28, Xiaomi Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava BeU With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in India, Launch Planned Alongside 4 More Models on January 5
  2. Lava BeU With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in India, Launch Planned Alongside 4 More Models on January 5
  3. Let’s Encrypt, IdenTrust Extend Partnership for 3 Years to Provide Safe Web Browsing on Android 7 or Older Devices
  4. Facebook 2020 in Review Reveals India-Specific Moments That Resonated, From Irrfan Khan to Sushant Singh Rajput, to Diwali Celebrations
  5. Apple Shares Fix for Apple TV and Apple Watch ‘Pairing Canceled’ Issue With Apple Fitness+
  6. Google, Facebook Agreed to Team Up Against Possible Antitrust Action, Says Draft Lawsuit: Report
  7. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Teased in New Video Ahead of December 23 Launch
  8. China's New Medium-Lift Rocket Long March 8 Makes Maiden Flight Carrying 5 Satellites
  9. Cryptocurrency Investments Top $5.6 Billion in 2020, Up by 600 Percent: Report
  10. Airtel Xstream Content Subscription Now Available to Non-Airtel Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com