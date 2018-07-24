This New Nintendo Switch Game Really Plays Best on an 8-Year Old Console
Windows 10 is Microsoft’s latest operating system largely for desktops and laptops. Taking a screenshot is one of the most essential features on any platform and Windows is no different. You can easily take screenshots on Windows 10 via some simple shortcuts. These allow you to take a screenshot and save it to a folder. You can take a screenshot of the entire screen or just one window on screen. You may even save the screenshot to the clipboard and paste it in any app such as Microsoft Paint. Once you follow this guide, you’ll learn a few new key combinations to take screenshots in Windows 10.
Taking screenshots is quite simple on practically every platform. On macOS, for example, you can press cmd + shift + 3 to take a screenshot of the entire screen and cmd + shift + 4 lets you select a portion of the screen for screenshots. This guide will help you accomplish the same on Windows.
Here are two ways to take a full screen screenshot in Windows 10:
You can also just press Print Screen and open MS Paint. Now press ctrl + v to paste the screenshot in Paint. You can now save it anywhere you like.
If you just want to take a screenshot of an app or window you’ve opened, follow these steps:
This is where you use the Windows Snipping Tool. Follow these steps to take a screenshot of part of the screen in Windows 10:
If you want another way to take screenshots, follow these steps.
That’s how to take screenshots on Windows. These are simple methods but we were surprised to know that many Gadgets 360 staff members didn’t know about all of them, so hopefully these helped you as well. For more tutorials, you can visit our How To section.
