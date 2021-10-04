Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 is now live and there are great deals and offers on laptops across all price points. In case you're looking to upgrade your laptop, or want to purchase a new one, here are some options on Amazon that can help you make a purchasing decision. These deals are available for a limited period of time, so if you're interested in one of them you should hurry up. Apart from discounts, Amazon is also offering exchange offers, and various payment options to allow customers purchase laptops at further reduced prices during this sale. It is to be noted that Amazon's sale will last for a full month.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale - Best offers on laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (Rs. 35,490)

This variant of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is available with a Rs. 20,400 discount, as per Amazon. It is equipped with a 15.6-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) display. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3 10th generation processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM (upgradable to 12GB) and 256GB SSD. It features a fixed focus HD camera with privacy shutter, and a dual array microphone. There are two 1.5W speakers with Dolby Audio. HP says that the laptop offers up to 8 hours of runtime on a single charge. It comes with Rapid Charge technology.

Dell 14 (2021) (Rs. 55,490)

The Dell 14 (2021) is available at a discount of Rs. 25,220, as listed by Amazon. It comes with a 14-inch full-HD display, and is powered by an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor. The processor is complemented by 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop is a lightweight offering with a weight of about 1.4 kg.

Mi Notebook Pro (Rs. 56,490)

Available with a discount of Rs. 13,509, as per Amazon, the Mi Notebook Pro comes equipped with a 14-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) display that has 16:10 aspect ratio, and TUV certification for low blue light emission. Under the hood, the laptop has an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor. Customers get 8GB of RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. Other features include fingerprint sensor, and lightweight build (1.4 kg).

Asus TUF Gaming F15 (Rs. 58,990)

Asus TUF Gaming F15 is a gaming laptop that sports 15.6-inch LED-backlit full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with 16:9 aspect ratio, and 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it gets an Intel Core i5 10th generation processor, which is paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM (upgradeable up to 32GB) and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. There is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GDDR6 graphics card with 4GB VRAM. Other features include one-zone RGB backlighting, Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth v5.1, HD web camera and MIL-STD-810H standard strength. Customers will get a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (Rs. 64,990)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is available with a massive Rs. 36,400 discount, as per Amazon. It is equipped with a 15.6-inch full-HD display. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor, which is paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It features a fixed focus HD camera with privacy shutter, and an integrated dual array microphone. There are two 2W speakers with Dolby Audio. HP says that the laptops offers up to 8 hours of runtime on a single charge. It comes with Rapid Charge technology, and a fingerprint reader.

Lenovo Legion 5 (AMD) (Rs. 65,990)

Lenovo Legion 5 is available with Rs. 29,100 discount, as per Amazon. It is equipped with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080) display that has 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 4 (4600H) processor, and bundled with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics card with 4GB VRAM. There is 16GB of RAM and a hybrid storage which consists of a 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD. It features a fixed focus HD camera with privacy shutter, and an integrated dual array microphone. There are two 2W Harman speakers with Dolby Audio. It has Coldfront 2.0 cooling technology with Dual Channel thermal mechanism.

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 (Rs. 67,990)

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 gets Rs. 47,177 discount, as per Amazon The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080) display that has 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM (upgradable up to 40GB) and a 512GB SSD. It features an HD camera with ThinkShutter, and a dual array microphone. There are two 2W Dolby Audio speakers. Other features include Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth v5.1, and fingerprint reader.

Acer Nitro 5 (Rs. 72,990)

Acer Nitro 5 is a gaming laptop, and it features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with 16:9 aspect ratio, and 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the laptop gets an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor. The processor gets 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradeable up to 32GB) and a hybrid storage of 256GB NVMe SSD, and 1TB HDD. There is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GDDR6 graphics card with 4GB VRAM. As per Acer, the laptop delivers up to 8 hours of battery life, and features an RGB backlit keyboard.

LG Gram 17 (Rs. 82,990)

A lightweight offering, the LG Gram 17 is available at a massive discount of Rs. 47,010, as per Amazon. It comes with a 17-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor, which is complemented by 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop weighs 1.35 kg, and is claimed to offer up to 15 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (Rs. 1,02,990)

Apple MacBook Air 2020 gets a Rs. 14,910 discount during this festive sale, Amazon lists. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display with P3 wide colour for great detail. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 chip which is claimed to deliver fast performance and great graphics. There is 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The laptop has a fanless design for silent operation, and FaceTime HD camera. Apple MacBook Air 2020 is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of battery life.

Lenovo Legion 5 (Intel) (Rs. 1,09,990)

This variant of the Lenovo Legion 5 is available with Rs. 43,500 discount, according to the Amazon listing. It is equipped with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080) display that has 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7 11th generation processor, and bundled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GDDR6 graphics card with 4GB VRAM. There is 16GB of RAM (upgradable up to 32GB) and 512GB storage. There are two 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio with surround sound. It has Legion Coldfront 3.0 cooling technology with Dual Channel thermal mechanism. The laptop features a fixed focus HD camera with E-camera shutter, and an integrated dual array microphone.

